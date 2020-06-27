All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:51 AM

533 Wheeling Way

533 Wheeling Way · No Longer Available
Location

533 Wheeling Way, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Arroyo Seco

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Pristine 1920's Cottage in desirable Highland Park - Adorable Spanish style bungalow.
Bright, cheerful and welcoming home.
This turnkey home is a vintage dream house. Located in serene,established neighborhood with tree lined streets and charming homes, Private and quiet with a huge backyard. Lots of outdoor space, green grass and fruit trees. Large detached second unit included that would make a great studio or storage unit. Front yard is tastefully landscaped with native California plants Gardner included.Completely remodeled interior keeping the vintage details like built ins,hardwood floors,original doors and windows as well as unique architectural details.Brand new central AC and window blinds. Separate laundry room with hookups. Large kitchen with new counters, double sink, tons of cabinets and spacious pantry. Good sized bedrooms with ceiling fans.Lots of closets throughout the house 2 full sized bathrooms with a new glass enclosed shower, pedestal sink and other original details.

Close to many trendy neighborhoods of Highland Park, Eagle Rock and Glendale.,Great restaurants shops and parks.
15 minutes to Pasadena, Echo park, Silverlake.

Available now!
Contact Lysa
RPM SouthSFV
Lic$ 01705185
818-272-5309
We follow all fair housing laws.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5019902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 Wheeling Way have any available units?
533 Wheeling Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 533 Wheeling Way have?
Some of 533 Wheeling Way's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 Wheeling Way currently offering any rent specials?
533 Wheeling Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 Wheeling Way pet-friendly?
No, 533 Wheeling Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 533 Wheeling Way offer parking?
No, 533 Wheeling Way does not offer parking.
Does 533 Wheeling Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 533 Wheeling Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 Wheeling Way have a pool?
No, 533 Wheeling Way does not have a pool.
Does 533 Wheeling Way have accessible units?
No, 533 Wheeling Way does not have accessible units.
Does 533 Wheeling Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 533 Wheeling Way does not have units with dishwashers.
