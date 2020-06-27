533 Wheeling Way

Amenities

Pristine 1920's Cottage in desirable Highland Park - Adorable Spanish style bungalow.

Bright, cheerful and welcoming home.

This turnkey home is a vintage dream house. Located in serene,established neighborhood with tree lined streets and charming homes, Private and quiet with a huge backyard. Lots of outdoor space, green grass and fruit trees. Large detached second unit included that would make a great studio or storage unit. Front yard is tastefully landscaped with native California plants Gardner included.Completely remodeled interior keeping the vintage details like built ins,hardwood floors,original doors and windows as well as unique architectural details.Brand new central AC and window blinds. Separate laundry room with hookups. Large kitchen with new counters, double sink, tons of cabinets and spacious pantry. Good sized bedrooms with ceiling fans.Lots of closets throughout the house 2 full sized bathrooms with a new glass enclosed shower, pedestal sink and other original details.



Close to many trendy neighborhoods of Highland Park, Eagle Rock and Glendale.,Great restaurants shops and parks.

15 minutes to Pasadena, Echo park, Silverlake.



Available now!

We follow all fair housing laws.



No Pets Allowed



