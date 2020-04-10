All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5318 Allott Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5318 Allott Avenue
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:14 PM

5318 Allott Avenue

5318 Allott Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5318 Allott Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Mid-Century-Modern, charming 3 Bed 2 Bath, Turn Key, Sherman Oaks home with excellent curb appeal & 1610 sq ft. of open living space. Drought-friendly landscaping & a finished driveway invites you into a gated porch which leads you to spacious, light and bright Living room w/ gleaming wood floors, & recessed lighting~ A chefs Modern kitchen w/ abundant storage, Quartz Counter top, Stainless Steel chef’s sink, and tiled flooring where the chef in your home can create their culinary magic~ Appliances provided as amenities Stove w/ oven, Bosch Dishwasher, Microwave & an S.S. Refrigerator~ Spacious Master suite has wood floors & an En suite, remodeled, bath w/ shower, & tiled floors~ 2 spacious guest bedrooms w/ wood floors & tons of natural light~ A modern guest bath w/ newer vanity & a shower over tub~ A separate Laundry room with washer and dryer included, plus a utility sink, how convenient~ A large family room too~ An entertainers backyard with drought-friendly landscaping, large enough to hold those magical get together’s or just to relax & unwind after a hard day’s work~ Home boasts upgrades like copper plumbing, Tankless water heater, 2 car finished garage w/ automatic door ~ Close to Fashion square, Notre Dame high, Millikan Middle school, Riverside Elementary, freeways, LA Valley College, Studios, Orange line busway, hiking and bike path for that exercise fanatic in your home & minutes to Westside~ Location Location Location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5318 Allott Avenue have any available units?
5318 Allott Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5318 Allott Avenue have?
Some of 5318 Allott Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5318 Allott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5318 Allott Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5318 Allott Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5318 Allott Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5318 Allott Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5318 Allott Avenue offers parking.
Does 5318 Allott Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5318 Allott Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5318 Allott Avenue have a pool?
No, 5318 Allott Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5318 Allott Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5318 Allott Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5318 Allott Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5318 Allott Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Wren
1230 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College