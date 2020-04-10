5318 Allott Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage

Mid-Century-Modern, charming 3 Bed 2 Bath, Turn Key, Sherman Oaks home with excellent curb appeal & 1610 sq ft. of open living space. Drought-friendly landscaping & a finished driveway invites you into a gated porch which leads you to spacious, light and bright Living room w/ gleaming wood floors, & recessed lighting~ A chefs Modern kitchen w/ abundant storage, Quartz Counter top, Stainless Steel chef’s sink, and tiled flooring where the chef in your home can create their culinary magic~ Appliances provided as amenities Stove w/ oven, Bosch Dishwasher, Microwave & an S.S. Refrigerator~ Spacious Master suite has wood floors & an En suite, remodeled, bath w/ shower, & tiled floors~ 2 spacious guest bedrooms w/ wood floors & tons of natural light~ A modern guest bath w/ newer vanity & a shower over tub~ A separate Laundry room with washer and dryer included, plus a utility sink, how convenient~ A large family room too~ An entertainers backyard with drought-friendly landscaping, large enough to hold those magical get together’s or just to relax & unwind after a hard day’s work~ Home boasts upgrades like copper plumbing, Tankless water heater, 2 car finished garage w/ automatic door ~ Close to Fashion square, Notre Dame high, Millikan Middle school, Riverside Elementary, freeways, LA Valley College, Studios, Orange line busway, hiking and bike path for that exercise fanatic in your home & minutes to Westside~ Location Location Location.