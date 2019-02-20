5314 Thornburn St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly bbq/grill some paid utils microwave internet access

Unit Amenities furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Sunny spacious front house but no full kitchen , only kitchenette-fridge & microwave . Private bedroom, private bathroom , private living room , private dining room , the fridge and microwave is in dining room . Shared washer & dryer . Fully Furnished with queen bed , sectional , TVs in each room . Available until Mid-feb

Close to the beach , silicon beach , playa Del Rey , marina del Rey , El Segundo , Culver City , Venice beach , Otis , LMU

extra for all utilities , premium tv and internet included

Very large yard , ideal for dog. per pet rent applies . Can grill in the patio .