Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5314 Thornburn St

5314 W Thornburn St · No Longer Available
Location

5314 W Thornburn St, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
bbq/grill
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Sunny spacious front house but no full kitchen , only kitchenette-fridge & microwave . Private bedroom, private bathroom , private living room , private dining room , the fridge and microwave is in dining room . Shared washer & dryer . Fully Furnished with queen bed , sectional , TVs in each room . Available until Mid-feb
Close to the beach , silicon beach , playa Del Rey , marina del Rey , El Segundo , Culver City , Venice beach , Otis , LMU
extra for all utilities , premium tv and internet included
Very large yard , ideal for dog. per pet rent applies . Can grill in the patio .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5314 Thornburn St have any available units?
5314 Thornburn St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5314 Thornburn St have?
Some of 5314 Thornburn St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5314 Thornburn St currently offering any rent specials?
5314 Thornburn St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5314 Thornburn St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5314 Thornburn St is pet friendly.
Does 5314 Thornburn St offer parking?
No, 5314 Thornburn St does not offer parking.
Does 5314 Thornburn St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5314 Thornburn St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5314 Thornburn St have a pool?
No, 5314 Thornburn St does not have a pool.
Does 5314 Thornburn St have accessible units?
No, 5314 Thornburn St does not have accessible units.
Does 5314 Thornburn St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5314 Thornburn St does not have units with dishwashers.

