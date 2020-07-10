All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

5312 Vantage Ave

5312 Vantage Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5312 Vantage Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 07/05/20 5312 Vantage Ave. - Property Id: 65792

Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1 bath apartment in 4 unit building. Garage parking for 1 car, designated parking for a second car. On site laundry, recently updated, walking distance to grocery store, and close to restaurants, shopping, parks and easy access to freeways. Quiet building in a quiet neighborhood. Current resident is moving out on June 30th - Unit will be painted and cleaned - should be ready for move in by July 5th.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/65792
Property Id 65792

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5832499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5312 Vantage Ave have any available units?
5312 Vantage Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5312 Vantage Ave have?
Some of 5312 Vantage Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5312 Vantage Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5312 Vantage Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5312 Vantage Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5312 Vantage Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5312 Vantage Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5312 Vantage Ave offers parking.
Does 5312 Vantage Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5312 Vantage Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5312 Vantage Ave have a pool?
No, 5312 Vantage Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5312 Vantage Ave have accessible units?
No, 5312 Vantage Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5312 Vantage Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5312 Vantage Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

