530 S Hewitt Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

Come and enjoy the vibrant downtown LA and live in the character rich Arts District neighborhood. This unit with a balcony at The Barker Block has a mixture of textures, dark wood floors, exposed wood beams and a wall of concrete, together, provides a beautiful canvas for you to use your imagination on how to create your living space. Loft includes S/S kitchen appliances, an in-unit W/D, one gated attached covered parking, and 24/7 security on site. Luxurious amenities include a resort- style roof top with pool/spa, cabanas, fireplace, and fitness center.