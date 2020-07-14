All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

530 S Hewitt Street

530 South Hewitt Street · (626) 991-1132
Location

530 South Hewitt Street, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Historic Cultural

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 450 · Avail. now

$3,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1110 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Come and enjoy the vibrant downtown LA and live in the character rich Arts District neighborhood. This unit with a balcony at The Barker Block has a mixture of textures, dark wood floors, exposed wood beams and a wall of concrete, together, provides a beautiful canvas for you to use your imagination on how to create your living space. Loft includes S/S kitchen appliances, an in-unit W/D, one gated attached covered parking, and 24/7 security on site. Luxurious amenities include a resort- style roof top with pool/spa, cabanas, fireplace, and fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 S Hewitt Street have any available units?
530 S Hewitt Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 S Hewitt Street have?
Some of 530 S Hewitt Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 S Hewitt Street currently offering any rent specials?
530 S Hewitt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 S Hewitt Street pet-friendly?
No, 530 S Hewitt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 530 S Hewitt Street offer parking?
Yes, 530 S Hewitt Street offers parking.
Does 530 S Hewitt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 S Hewitt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 S Hewitt Street have a pool?
Yes, 530 S Hewitt Street has a pool.
Does 530 S Hewitt Street have accessible units?
No, 530 S Hewitt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 530 S Hewitt Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 S Hewitt Street has units with dishwashers.
