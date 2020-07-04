All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
5299 Newcastle Avenue, Encino, CA, USA #16
Last updated July 4 2019 at 9:50 PM

5299 Newcastle Avenue, Encino, CA, USA #16

5299 Newcastle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5299 Newcastle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Newly Renovated Two Bedroom Apartment with Large Balcony Beautiful 2/2 apartment on the top floor with an open layout, balcony and a decent amount of storage space. Located in Encino! Westfield Topanga, Pierce College, Lake Balboa/Anthony C Beilenson Park, 101 and 405 FWY, Ventura Blvd, Street Cafe by Aroma, Shisha Cafe Lounge, Vino Wine&;Tapas Room and many other restaurants, coffee shops and fantastic nightlife options just around the corner. Property Features: On-site Laundry Pool One parking space included Online Resident Portal: Pay Online, Request Maintenance Service Online Unit Features: Granite Countertops New Bath Vanity and Fixtures Advanced Lighting Throughout New vinyl flooring Stainless Steel Appliances Large Balcony Bedrooms don\'t have shared wall Air conditioner in the living room and each bedroom Decent amount of storage space Some Qualifying Information: - Income: Must be 2.5x advertised rent - Credit Score: 600-650, may be approved with conditions; 651+ for no conditions. Under 600 does not meet standards. - A detailed Rental Policy is available in our application process. Please ask us about our animal policy! Encino, Sherman Oaks, Ventura Blvd, woodland hills, van nuys, valley glen, studio city, Tarzana, 91316, 91356,91436. Please note photos may not be of exact unit available*Square footage is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing varies depending on unit available*Features may vary depending on unit*Renter to verify all information and inquire about availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5299 Newcastle Avenue, Encino, CA, USA #16 have any available units?
5299 Newcastle Avenue, Encino, CA, USA #16 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5299 Newcastle Avenue, Encino, CA, USA #16 have?
Some of 5299 Newcastle Avenue, Encino, CA, USA #16's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5299 Newcastle Avenue, Encino, CA, USA #16 currently offering any rent specials?
5299 Newcastle Avenue, Encino, CA, USA #16 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5299 Newcastle Avenue, Encino, CA, USA #16 pet-friendly?
No, 5299 Newcastle Avenue, Encino, CA, USA #16 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5299 Newcastle Avenue, Encino, CA, USA #16 offer parking?
Yes, 5299 Newcastle Avenue, Encino, CA, USA #16 offers parking.
Does 5299 Newcastle Avenue, Encino, CA, USA #16 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5299 Newcastle Avenue, Encino, CA, USA #16 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5299 Newcastle Avenue, Encino, CA, USA #16 have a pool?
Yes, 5299 Newcastle Avenue, Encino, CA, USA #16 has a pool.
Does 5299 Newcastle Avenue, Encino, CA, USA #16 have accessible units?
No, 5299 Newcastle Avenue, Encino, CA, USA #16 does not have accessible units.
Does 5299 Newcastle Avenue, Encino, CA, USA #16 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5299 Newcastle Avenue, Encino, CA, USA #16 does not have units with dishwashers.

