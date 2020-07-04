5299 Newcastle Avenue, Encino, CA, USA #16

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar on-site laundry parking pool

Newly Renovated Two Bedroom Apartment with Large Balcony Beautiful 2/2 apartment on the top floor with an open layout, balcony and a decent amount of storage space. Located in Encino! Westfield Topanga, Pierce College, Lake Balboa/Anthony C Beilenson Park, 101 and 405 FWY, Ventura Blvd, Street Cafe by Aroma, Shisha Cafe Lounge, Vino Wine&;Tapas Room and many other restaurants, coffee shops and fantastic nightlife options just around the corner. Property Features: On-site Laundry Pool One parking space included Online Resident Portal: Pay Online, Request Maintenance Service Online Unit Features: Granite Countertops New Bath Vanity and Fixtures Advanced Lighting Throughout New vinyl flooring Stainless Steel Appliances Large Balcony Bedrooms don\'t have shared wall Air conditioner in the living room and each bedroom Decent amount of storage space Some Qualifying Information: - Income: Must be 2.5x advertised rent - Credit Score: 600-650, may be approved with conditions; 651+ for no conditions. Under 600 does not meet standards. - A detailed Rental Policy is available in our application process. Please ask us about our animal policy! Encino, Sherman Oaks, Ventura Blvd, woodland hills, van nuys, valley glen, studio city, Tarzana, 91316, 91356,91436. Please note photos may not be of exact unit available*Square footage is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing varies depending on unit available*Features may vary depending on unit*Renter to verify all information and inquire about availability.