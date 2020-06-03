5250 PREMIERE HILLS CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage guest parking hot tub sauna

Ideally tucked away south of Ventura boulevard and close to shops, eateries and transportation. Beautiful views of the city and nature, perfectly situated in a corner location giving you privacy! You will love coming home to this oasis of calm and beauty that is designer furnished with newer plush carpeting . Second floor has powder room, kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, fireplace in living room, balcony, in unit stack-able washer & dryer. Upstairs are two master suites with cathedral ceilings & walk in closets. 2 car Tandem Garage close by. Enjoy everything this classy community has to offer : tranquil tropical gardens, fountains, a club house/recreation room, heated pool & spa, steam room, gym, basketball court, and plenty of guest parking.



(RLNE4977295)