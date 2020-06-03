All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

5250 PREMIERE HILLS CIR

5250 Premiere Hills Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5250 Premiere Hills Circle, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
sauna
Ideally tucked away south of Ventura boulevard and close to shops, eateries and transportation. Beautiful views of the city and nature, perfectly situated in a corner location giving you privacy! You will love coming home to this oasis of calm and beauty that is designer furnished with newer plush carpeting . Second floor has powder room, kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, fireplace in living room, balcony, in unit stack-able washer & dryer. Upstairs are two master suites with cathedral ceilings & walk in closets. 2 car Tandem Garage close by. Enjoy everything this classy community has to offer : tranquil tropical gardens, fountains, a club house/recreation room, heated pool & spa, steam room, gym, basketball court, and plenty of guest parking.

(RLNE4977295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5250 PREMIERE HILLS CIR have any available units?
5250 PREMIERE HILLS CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5250 PREMIERE HILLS CIR have?
Some of 5250 PREMIERE HILLS CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5250 PREMIERE HILLS CIR currently offering any rent specials?
5250 PREMIERE HILLS CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5250 PREMIERE HILLS CIR pet-friendly?
No, 5250 PREMIERE HILLS CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5250 PREMIERE HILLS CIR offer parking?
Yes, 5250 PREMIERE HILLS CIR offers parking.
Does 5250 PREMIERE HILLS CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5250 PREMIERE HILLS CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5250 PREMIERE HILLS CIR have a pool?
Yes, 5250 PREMIERE HILLS CIR has a pool.
Does 5250 PREMIERE HILLS CIR have accessible units?
No, 5250 PREMIERE HILLS CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 5250 PREMIERE HILLS CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5250 PREMIERE HILLS CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
