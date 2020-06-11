521 N Gardner St

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Classic Beauty NEAR WEHO in Los Angeles! - Property Id: 117132



Call Ed at 213-640-9404 if you can stop by for a viewing!



Prime area just off of Gardner/Melrose. Everything you need in a neighborhood is here. Owner pays water. Gardner is in between Melrose and Beverly. You can't go wrong here.



Parking included

1st floor unit

Owner pays water

Looking for immediate move-ins

About one mile from WEST HOLLYWOOD!!!

Dogs and cats OK with deposit

NO LAUNDRY (If that is a deal-breaker, we do not want you to waste a trip)

One year lease

Original wood floors in living room and bedroom!

New laminate installed in kitchen!

Stove

Fridge

Woo-hoo!!!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117132

