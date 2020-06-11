521 N Gardner St

Amenities
Classic Beauty NEAR WEHO in Los Angeles! - Property Id: 117132
Call Ed at 213-640-9404 if you can stop by for a viewing!
Prime area just off of Gardner/Melrose. Everything you need in a neighborhood is here. Owner pays water. Gardner is in between Melrose and Beverly. You can't go wrong here.
Parking included
1st floor unit
Owner pays water
Looking for immediate move-ins
About one mile from WEST HOLLYWOOD!!!
Dogs and cats OK with deposit
NO LAUNDRY (If that is a deal-breaker, we do not want you to waste a trip)
One year lease
Original wood floors in living room and bedroom!
New laminate installed in kitchen!
Stove
Fridge
Woo-hoo!!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117132
Property Id 117132
(RLNE5443886)