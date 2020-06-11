All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM

521 N Gardner St

521 North Gardner Street · No Longer Available
Location

521 North Gardner Street, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Classic Beauty NEAR WEHO in Los Angeles! - Property Id: 117132

Call Ed at 213-640-9404 if you can stop by for a viewing!

Prime area just off of Gardner/Melrose. Everything you need in a neighborhood is here. Owner pays water. Gardner is in between Melrose and Beverly. You can't go wrong here.

Parking included
1st floor unit
Owner pays water
Looking for immediate move-ins
About one mile from WEST HOLLYWOOD!!!
Dogs and cats OK with deposit
NO LAUNDRY (If that is a deal-breaker, we do not want you to waste a trip)
One year lease
Original wood floors in living room and bedroom!
New laminate installed in kitchen!
Stove
Fridge
Woo-hoo!!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117132
Property Id 117132

(RLNE5443886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 N Gardner St have any available units?
521 N Gardner St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 N Gardner St have?
Some of 521 N Gardner St's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 N Gardner St currently offering any rent specials?
521 N Gardner St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 N Gardner St pet-friendly?
Yes, 521 N Gardner St is pet friendly.
Does 521 N Gardner St offer parking?
Yes, 521 N Gardner St offers parking.
Does 521 N Gardner St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 N Gardner St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 N Gardner St have a pool?
No, 521 N Gardner St does not have a pool.
Does 521 N Gardner St have accessible units?
No, 521 N Gardner St does not have accessible units.
Does 521 N Gardner St have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 N Gardner St does not have units with dishwashers.

