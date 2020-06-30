5189 VILLAGE Green

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage guest parking range

Don't miss this!-- Village Green leases are few and far between...a first floor unit at the front of this wonderful complex--is much desired!1 BR + Dining Room. spacious bedroom with TWO closets! Assigned garage, plus guest parking available! Private patio and covered parking--in this beautiful lush green setting! It's like living in a park and also close to Kenny Hahn hiking trails--with a super convenient location off Obama Blvd. with easy access to everything! All the hip and cool restaurants and shops in Culver City and West Adams Blvd. a hop, skip, and a jump away! Newer appliances and granite counter tops and subway tile back splash--this is ADORABLE! Call now!