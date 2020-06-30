All apartments in Los Angeles
5189 VILLAGE Green

5189 Village Grn · No Longer Available
Location

5189 Village Grn, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Congress West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
guest parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Don't miss this!-- Village Green leases are few and far between...a first floor unit at the front of this wonderful complex--is much desired!1 BR + Dining Room. spacious bedroom with TWO closets! Assigned garage, plus guest parking available! Private patio and covered parking--in this beautiful lush green setting! It's like living in a park and also close to Kenny Hahn hiking trails--with a super convenient location off Obama Blvd. with easy access to everything! All the hip and cool restaurants and shops in Culver City and West Adams Blvd. a hop, skip, and a jump away! Newer appliances and granite counter tops and subway tile back splash--this is ADORABLE! Call now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5189 VILLAGE Green have any available units?
5189 VILLAGE Green doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5189 VILLAGE Green have?
Some of 5189 VILLAGE Green's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5189 VILLAGE Green currently offering any rent specials?
5189 VILLAGE Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5189 VILLAGE Green pet-friendly?
No, 5189 VILLAGE Green is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5189 VILLAGE Green offer parking?
Yes, 5189 VILLAGE Green offers parking.
Does 5189 VILLAGE Green have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5189 VILLAGE Green does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5189 VILLAGE Green have a pool?
No, 5189 VILLAGE Green does not have a pool.
Does 5189 VILLAGE Green have accessible units?
No, 5189 VILLAGE Green does not have accessible units.
Does 5189 VILLAGE Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5189 VILLAGE Green has units with dishwashers.

