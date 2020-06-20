All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:07 PM

5186 Gloria Avenue

5186 Gloria Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

5186 Gloria Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous remodeled gated Encino property. Sitting on a spacious private lot on a quiet street, this great home is all ready for you. Step into the updated living room with new hardwood floors and fireplace and you will feel at home instantly. Updated kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar opening to a bright family room. Master suite equipped with walk in closet, large master bath, dual shower dual sinks and spa tub. Bedroom # 2 is situated close to the master and could be used as an office. Bedroom # 3 has a master feel and is extra large. The large driveway and front yard enables multiple parking space, ideal for large gatherings and parties. Zoned for the sought-after Hesby Oaks elementary school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 9 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5186 Gloria Avenue have any available units?
5186 Gloria Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5186 Gloria Avenue have?
Some of 5186 Gloria Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5186 Gloria Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5186 Gloria Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5186 Gloria Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5186 Gloria Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5186 Gloria Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5186 Gloria Avenue offers parking.
Does 5186 Gloria Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5186 Gloria Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5186 Gloria Avenue have a pool?
No, 5186 Gloria Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5186 Gloria Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5186 Gloria Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5186 Gloria Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5186 Gloria Avenue has units with dishwashers.
