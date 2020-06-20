5186 Gloria Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Gorgeous remodeled gated Encino property. Sitting on a spacious private lot on a quiet street, this great home is all ready for you. Step into the updated living room with new hardwood floors and fireplace and you will feel at home instantly. Updated kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar opening to a bright family room. Master suite equipped with walk in closet, large master bath, dual shower dual sinks and spa tub. Bedroom # 2 is situated close to the master and could be used as an office. Bedroom # 3 has a master feel and is extra large. The large driveway and front yard enables multiple parking space, ideal for large gatherings and parties. Zoned for the sought-after Hesby Oaks elementary school district.