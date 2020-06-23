5164 Don Pio Drive

Amenities

Woodland Hills area! Locate south of the Blvd. on a quiet neighborhood. Close to all the fine dining, shopping & entertainment that Woodland Hills has to offer. The spacious kitchen offers high end appliances, large farmers sink and huge dining area. Walk out to the Club Med style outdoor area integrated for the California experience, offering an oversize back yard ideal for entertaining. This secluded home includes 4 en-suite bedrooms, amazing master suite with a huge walk-in closet & 3 stunning bathroom with a large soaking tub, huge stall shower & double sinks. A home not to be missed completely remodeled on 2005!