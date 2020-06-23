All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
5164 Don Pio Drive
Last updated February 27 2020 at 5:57 PM

5164 Don Pio Drive

5164 Don Pio Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5164 Don Pio Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Woodland Hills area! Locate south of the Blvd. on a quiet neighborhood. Close to all the fine dining, shopping & entertainment that Woodland Hills has to offer. The spacious kitchen offers high end appliances, large farmers sink and huge dining area. Walk out to the Club Med style outdoor area integrated for the California experience, offering an oversize back yard ideal for entertaining. This secluded home includes 4 en-suite bedrooms, amazing master suite with a huge walk-in closet & 3 stunning bathroom with a large soaking tub, huge stall shower & double sinks. A home not to be missed completely remodeled on 2005!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5164 Don Pio Drive have any available units?
5164 Don Pio Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5164 Don Pio Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5164 Don Pio Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5164 Don Pio Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5164 Don Pio Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5164 Don Pio Drive offer parking?
No, 5164 Don Pio Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5164 Don Pio Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5164 Don Pio Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5164 Don Pio Drive have a pool?
No, 5164 Don Pio Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5164 Don Pio Drive have accessible units?
No, 5164 Don Pio Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5164 Don Pio Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5164 Don Pio Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5164 Don Pio Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5164 Don Pio Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
