5149 Range View Avenue

Pet friendly (BIG DOGS WELCOME) Highland Park home for lease, located near Occidental College, just 3 blocks above York Blvd. at Avenue 51, and close to a few of Highland Park's treasures... The York Gastropub, Cafe de Leche, Town Pizza, Donut Friend, Belle's Bagels, and more! Home features include 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, central air and heat, spacious kitchen with dining area, bar stool seating, plantation shutters, washer and dryer hook ups, private front yard, mature lime tree, & fig tree. Comes with a single car garage, and an additional parking space behind the house. Property is fully gated.