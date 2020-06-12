All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 23 2019 at 3:19 AM

5149 Range View Avenue

5149 Range View Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5149 Range View Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Pet friendly (BIG DOGS WELCOME) Highland Park home for lease, located near Occidental College, just 3 blocks above York Blvd. at Avenue 51, and close to a few of Highland Park's treasures... The York Gastropub, Cafe de Leche, Town Pizza, Donut Friend, Belle's Bagels, and more! Home features include 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, central air and heat, spacious kitchen with dining area, bar stool seating, plantation shutters, washer and dryer hook ups, private front yard, mature lime tree, & fig tree. Comes with a single car garage, and an additional parking space behind the house. Property is fully gated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5149 Range View Avenue have any available units?
5149 Range View Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5149 Range View Avenue have?
Some of 5149 Range View Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5149 Range View Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5149 Range View Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5149 Range View Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5149 Range View Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5149 Range View Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5149 Range View Avenue offers parking.
Does 5149 Range View Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5149 Range View Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5149 Range View Avenue have a pool?
No, 5149 Range View Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5149 Range View Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5149 Range View Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5149 Range View Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5149 Range View Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
