Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:59 PM

512 BROOKS Avenue

512 E Brooks Ave · No Longer Available
Location

512 E Brooks Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious Brooks Condo - 3bedrooms 3bathrooms + Den - This beautiful unit has a Den with modern garage doors that electronically open onto the patio. The living room flows into to the dining area, which allows you to entertain guests while you're preparing your meals in the beautifully appointed chef's kitchen with top of the line Viking appliances. The second floor features the master bedroom retreat complete with a gas fireplace, walk-in closets, and picturesque balcony. The third floor you'll find two bright and airy bedrooms and just down the hall is the laundry room with brand new w/d. This unit has the only secluded, private patio space perfect for the Venetian indoor/outdoor lifestyle, as well as direct access to a private 2 car garage. You are just a quick stroll to Abbot Kinney, Windward Circle, and all the Venice beach has to offer! Available furnished or partially furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 BROOKS Avenue have any available units?
512 BROOKS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 BROOKS Avenue have?
Some of 512 BROOKS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 BROOKS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
512 BROOKS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 BROOKS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 512 BROOKS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 512 BROOKS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 512 BROOKS Avenue offers parking.
Does 512 BROOKS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 512 BROOKS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 BROOKS Avenue have a pool?
No, 512 BROOKS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 512 BROOKS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 512 BROOKS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 512 BROOKS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 BROOKS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
