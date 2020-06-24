512 BROOKS Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Spacious Brooks Condo - 3bedrooms 3bathrooms + Den - This beautiful unit has a Den with modern garage doors that electronically open onto the patio. The living room flows into to the dining area, which allows you to entertain guests while you're preparing your meals in the beautifully appointed chef's kitchen with top of the line Viking appliances. The second floor features the master bedroom retreat complete with a gas fireplace, walk-in closets, and picturesque balcony. The third floor you'll find two bright and airy bedrooms and just down the hall is the laundry room with brand new w/d. This unit has the only secluded, private patio space perfect for the Venetian indoor/outdoor lifestyle, as well as direct access to a private 2 car garage. You are just a quick stroll to Abbot Kinney, Windward Circle, and all the Venice beach has to offer! Available furnished or partially furnished.