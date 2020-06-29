All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

507 South WESTGATE Avenue

507 South Westgate Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

507 South Westgate Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This magnificent Midcentury home is perfectly located on one of Brentwood's flag lots. Tranquility fills the air as you pass through the private entry where floor-to-ceiling windows and soaring ceilings greet you. The lush backyard views fill each sunlit room and provide a Zen-like setting throughout the expansive home. No detail has been spared in this 7 bedroom 5 bathroom retreat with a family room that opens to the kitchen that will delight any home chef, featuring stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and a seamless flow to the outdoor alfresco dining area. The picturesque formal living room with a cozy fireplace showcases mature eucalyptus trees through its large windows, creating a natural and peaceful backdrop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 South WESTGATE Avenue have any available units?
507 South WESTGATE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 South WESTGATE Avenue have?
Some of 507 South WESTGATE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 South WESTGATE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
507 South WESTGATE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 South WESTGATE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 507 South WESTGATE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 507 South WESTGATE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 507 South WESTGATE Avenue offers parking.
Does 507 South WESTGATE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 507 South WESTGATE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 South WESTGATE Avenue have a pool?
No, 507 South WESTGATE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 507 South WESTGATE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 507 South WESTGATE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 507 South WESTGATE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 South WESTGATE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
