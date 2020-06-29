507 South WESTGATE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This magnificent Midcentury home is perfectly located on one of Brentwood's flag lots. Tranquility fills the air as you pass through the private entry where floor-to-ceiling windows and soaring ceilings greet you. The lush backyard views fill each sunlit room and provide a Zen-like setting throughout the expansive home. No detail has been spared in this 7 bedroom 5 bathroom retreat with a family room that opens to the kitchen that will delight any home chef, featuring stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and a seamless flow to the outdoor alfresco dining area. The picturesque formal living room with a cozy fireplace showcases mature eucalyptus trees through its large windows, creating a natural and peaceful backdrop.