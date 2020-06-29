All apartments in Los Angeles
5068 Franklin Ave Apt 207

5068 W Franklin Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5068 W Franklin Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Available 12/01/19 5068 Franklin is located at the base of the Hollywood Hills in Los Feliz. This building offers Studios to Two Bedrooms ranging from 500 to 900 SF, some with amazing view of Los Angeles, the Hollywood Sign, and the Griffith Observatory. Enjoy being walking distance to Franklin and Vermont Villages, as well the hiking in Griffith Park.

This unit comes with A/C, heat, and parking. It features hardwood floors, granite countertops, plenty of storage space and a balcony with a lovely view.

Please call or ***TEXT*** Kesh at 805 452 1431 to schedule a viewing

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4456005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 207 have any available units?
5068 Franklin Ave Apt 207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 207 have?
Some of 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 207's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 207 currently offering any rent specials?
5068 Franklin Ave Apt 207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 207 pet-friendly?
No, 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 207 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 207 offer parking?
Yes, 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 207 offers parking.
Does 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 207 have a pool?
No, 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 207 does not have a pool.
Does 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 207 have accessible units?
No, 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 207 does not have accessible units.
Does 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 207 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 207 does not have units with dishwashers.

