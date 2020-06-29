5068 Franklin Ave Apt 207

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities elevator parking

Available 12/01/19 5068 Franklin is located at the base of the Hollywood Hills in Los Feliz. This building offers Studios to Two Bedrooms ranging from 500 to 900 SF, some with amazing view of Los Angeles, the Hollywood Sign, and the Griffith Observatory. Enjoy being walking distance to Franklin and Vermont Villages, as well the hiking in Griffith Park.



This unit comes with A/C, heat, and parking. It features hardwood floors, granite countertops, plenty of storage space and a balcony with a lovely view.



Please call or ***TEXT*** Kesh at 805 452 1431 to schedule a viewing



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4456005)