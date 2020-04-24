5031 Zelzah Avenue

Amenities

Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Encino Home w/ Pool! - Be the first to live in this NEWLY REMODELED 3 bedroom / 2 full bathrooms & a bathroom HOME!



Over 1,350 SF multi-family home sits on a 6,000 SF lot

Open Kitchen to Formal Dining Room w/ Fireplace

New Hardwood Floors throughout

Newly Painted

New Tile in Bathrooms

New Fixtures in Bathrooms

Laundry Room

Vintage Bar adjacent to Dining Room

Drywalled Storage Flex Space, could be used as Pantry or Entertainment Space

All NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES

Granite Countertops

NEW WASHER / DRYER

Enclosed Patio featuring BBQ

Private Newly Fenced in Backyard featuring Large Pool

All New Pool equipment w/ Heating System

New Grass in Front and Backyard

Great location in Encino Sidewalk streets, Grocery Store, Retail, Restaurants, Entertainment, Freeway Access and Schools nearby

Move in ready December 1, 2018

Owner Pays Pool / Gardner

Pets ok

1 year lease

Must meet KPL Application Criteria



If you would like to view the property, please submit a guest card and call to coordinate a time: 818-933-0077



If you would like to apply for the unit you can apply online at: www.kplselectpm.com



KPL requires a $30 non-refundable application fee to run credit, perform a background and rental history check. We also require proof of ID and proof of income, proof of employment and references. Acceptable forms of information include: Banking Statements, Pay Stubs, Tax Returns or Financial Account information.



Please redact any personal account numbers. If you qualify, we ask a security deposit, determined on your credit score and rental history, and one month's rent prior to move in.



If any security deposit amount is shown in this ad, that is the minimum amount that will be charged. Security deposit amount will vary between one and two months rent depending on many factors, including, but not limited to, credit history, rental history, and proof of income.



Contact:

KPL Select Property Management, Inc.

818-933-0077



(RLNE4521305)