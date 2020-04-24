5031 Zelzah Avenue

Amenities
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Encino Home w/ Pool! - Be the first to live in this NEWLY REMODELED 3 bedroom / 2 full bathrooms & a bathroom HOME!
Over 1,350 SF multi-family home sits on a 6,000 SF lot
Open Kitchen to Formal Dining Room w/ Fireplace
New Hardwood Floors throughout
Newly Painted
New Tile in Bathrooms
New Fixtures in Bathrooms
Laundry Room
Vintage Bar adjacent to Dining Room
Drywalled Storage Flex Space, could be used as Pantry or Entertainment Space
All NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES
Granite Countertops
NEW WASHER / DRYER
Enclosed Patio featuring BBQ
Private Newly Fenced in Backyard featuring Large Pool
All New Pool equipment w/ Heating System
New Grass in Front and Backyard
Great location in Encino Sidewalk streets, Grocery Store, Retail, Restaurants, Entertainment, Freeway Access and Schools nearby
Move in ready December 1, 2018
Owner Pays Pool / Gardner
Pets ok
1 year lease
Must meet KPL Application Criteria
If you would like to view the property, please submit a guest card and call to coordinate a time: 818-933-0077
If you would like to apply for the unit you can apply online at: www.kplselectpm.com
KPL requires a $30 non-refundable application fee to run credit, perform a background and rental history check. We also require proof of ID and proof of income, proof of employment and references. Acceptable forms of information include: Banking Statements, Pay Stubs, Tax Returns or Financial Account information.
Please redact any personal account numbers. If you qualify, we ask a security deposit, determined on your credit score and rental history, and one month's rent prior to move in.
If any security deposit amount is shown in this ad, that is the minimum amount that will be charged. Security deposit amount will vary between one and two months rent depending on many factors, including, but not limited to, credit history, rental history, and proof of income.
Contact:
KPL Select Property Management, Inc.
818-933-0077
(RLNE4521305)