All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5031 Zelzah Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5031 Zelzah Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

5031 Zelzah Avenue

5031 Zelzah Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5031 Zelzah Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Encino Home w/ Pool! - Be the first to live in this NEWLY REMODELED 3 bedroom / 2 full bathrooms & a bathroom HOME!

Over 1,350 SF multi-family home sits on a 6,000 SF lot
Open Kitchen to Formal Dining Room w/ Fireplace
New Hardwood Floors throughout
Newly Painted
New Tile in Bathrooms
New Fixtures in Bathrooms
Laundry Room
Vintage Bar adjacent to Dining Room
Drywalled Storage Flex Space, could be used as Pantry or Entertainment Space
All NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES
Granite Countertops
NEW WASHER / DRYER
Enclosed Patio featuring BBQ
Private Newly Fenced in Backyard featuring Large Pool
All New Pool equipment w/ Heating System
New Grass in Front and Backyard
Great location in Encino Sidewalk streets, Grocery Store, Retail, Restaurants, Entertainment, Freeway Access and Schools nearby
Move in ready December 1, 2018
Owner Pays Pool / Gardner
Pets ok
1 year lease
Must meet KPL Application Criteria

If you would like to view the property, please submit a guest card and call to coordinate a time: 818-933-0077

If you would like to apply for the unit you can apply online at: www.kplselectpm.com

KPL requires a $30 non-refundable application fee to run credit, perform a background and rental history check. We also require proof of ID and proof of income, proof of employment and references. Acceptable forms of information include: Banking Statements, Pay Stubs, Tax Returns or Financial Account information.

Please redact any personal account numbers. If you qualify, we ask a security deposit, determined on your credit score and rental history, and one month's rent prior to move in.

If any security deposit amount is shown in this ad, that is the minimum amount that will be charged. Security deposit amount will vary between one and two months rent depending on many factors, including, but not limited to, credit history, rental history, and proof of income.

Contact:
KPL Select Property Management, Inc.
818-933-0077

(RLNE4521305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5031 Zelzah Avenue have any available units?
5031 Zelzah Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5031 Zelzah Avenue have?
Some of 5031 Zelzah Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5031 Zelzah Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5031 Zelzah Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5031 Zelzah Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5031 Zelzah Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5031 Zelzah Avenue offer parking?
No, 5031 Zelzah Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5031 Zelzah Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5031 Zelzah Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5031 Zelzah Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5031 Zelzah Avenue has a pool.
Does 5031 Zelzah Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5031 Zelzah Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5031 Zelzah Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5031 Zelzah Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
5933 Barton Avenue
5933 Barton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College