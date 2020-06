Amenities

Charming Remodeled Duplex with Fence Yard for dogs! Pets OK any size and breed. Wood floors and tile floors, everything updated. Granite counter top in the Kitchen. Coming with Refrigerator, Kitchen stove, A/C, Wall Heater. Free installation of washer and dryer hook ups upon request, Free parking. Short walking distance to Park, Shopping Center, GYM, Metro, Restaurants, ets... For appointment please text at: 1-818-516-6954