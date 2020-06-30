All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 14 2020 at 9:25 AM

5026 MEDINA Road

5026 Medina Road · No Longer Available
Location

5026 Medina Road, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
*JUST REDUCED * GREAT PRICE* for this gorgeous one story remodeled home with an amazing view. This tastefully redone home has almost three thousand square feet of finished area and over twenty two thousand square foot lot. Home has been tastefully redone and features engineered custom wood flooring, new energy efficient windows, wood flooring throughout. Kitchen features include new Custom Cabinets, Quartz counter tops, recessed lighting. have been completely remodeled with stone floors and quartz counters. Too many upgrades to count. Wonderful panoramic view of the Valley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

