5026 MEDINA Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

*JUST REDUCED * GREAT PRICE* for this gorgeous one story remodeled home with an amazing view. This tastefully redone home has almost three thousand square feet of finished area and over twenty two thousand square foot lot. Home has been tastefully redone and features engineered custom wood flooring, new energy efficient windows, wood flooring throughout. Kitchen features include new Custom Cabinets, Quartz counter tops, recessed lighting. have been completely remodeled with stone floors and quartz counters. Too many upgrades to count. Wonderful panoramic view of the Valley.