Amenities

hardwood floors dogs allowed stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely Redone Inside and Out / Top to Bottom - Completely redone inside and out! New wood floors, custom kitchen with new cabinets, marble counters, stainless steel appliances, wine cooler, custom lighting, custom paint and moldings, new stairs, new bathroom fixtures, cabinets, sinks, showers, +++. New exterior paint, roofing, windows, fencing, ++++. This gem is an upscale model home ready for a new tenant - true pride of ownership here.



(RLNE4954162)