Los Angeles, CA
4946 ENFIELD Avenue
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:26 AM

4946 ENFIELD Avenue

4946 Enfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4946 Enfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This Contemporary Mediterranean House Located south of Ventura Blvd.Enter through a tall wrought iron and glass double doors inside the impressive interior with extensive use of marble and stone finishes. Embrace the flow of the open floor plan which leads through to the kitchen & formal dining area. The kitchen includes an over-sized island, granite counter tops with custom wood cabinets. This property has been rebuilt in 2016 with 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bath in over 3600 sq.ft. building. The beautiful staircase leads you to the second floor with hardwood floor all around, second family room and bedrooms. Resort like backyard with pool and spa, BBQ area and fire pit. A must see. It is Also Available for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4946 ENFIELD Avenue have any available units?
4946 ENFIELD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4946 ENFIELD Avenue have?
Some of 4946 ENFIELD Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4946 ENFIELD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4946 ENFIELD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4946 ENFIELD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4946 ENFIELD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4946 ENFIELD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4946 ENFIELD Avenue offers parking.
Does 4946 ENFIELD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4946 ENFIELD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4946 ENFIELD Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4946 ENFIELD Avenue has a pool.
Does 4946 ENFIELD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4946 ENFIELD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4946 ENFIELD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4946 ENFIELD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
