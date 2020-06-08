4946 ENFIELD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

This Contemporary Mediterranean House Located south of Ventura Blvd.Enter through a tall wrought iron and glass double doors inside the impressive interior with extensive use of marble and stone finishes. Embrace the flow of the open floor plan which leads through to the kitchen & formal dining area. The kitchen includes an over-sized island, granite counter tops with custom wood cabinets. This property has been rebuilt in 2016 with 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bath in over 3600 sq.ft. building. The beautiful staircase leads you to the second floor with hardwood floor all around, second family room and bedrooms. Resort like backyard with pool and spa, BBQ area and fire pit. A must see. It is Also Available for sale.