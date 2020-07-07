4944 Lindley Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking new construction

Newly custom build home in the desirable area of Encino. This modern Cape Cod home sits on a quiet street and features 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living space. Lots of natural light, an inviting layout makes this home great for entertaining, an open concept floor plan and hardwood flooring throughout. A beautiful master bedroom features a separate his and hers closet and a large patio. Camera surveillance around the entire house. Lots of details and thoughts were put in to this home. Don't walk, run to see it!