Los Angeles, CA
4944 Lindley Avenue
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:14 AM

4944 Lindley Avenue

4944 Lindley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4944 Lindley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Newly custom build home in the desirable area of Encino. This modern Cape Cod home sits on a quiet street and features 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living space. Lots of natural light, an inviting layout makes this home great for entertaining, an open concept floor plan and hardwood flooring throughout. A beautiful master bedroom features a separate his and hers closet and a large patio. Camera surveillance around the entire house. Lots of details and thoughts were put in to this home. Don't walk, run to see it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4944 Lindley Avenue have any available units?
4944 Lindley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4944 Lindley Avenue have?
Some of 4944 Lindley Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4944 Lindley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4944 Lindley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4944 Lindley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4944 Lindley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4944 Lindley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4944 Lindley Avenue offers parking.
Does 4944 Lindley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4944 Lindley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4944 Lindley Avenue have a pool?
No, 4944 Lindley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4944 Lindley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4944 Lindley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4944 Lindley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4944 Lindley Avenue has units with dishwashers.

