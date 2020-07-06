All apartments in Los Angeles
4929 Haskell St
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

4929 Haskell St

4929 Haskell Avenue · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Encino
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4929 Haskell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4 bed 2 bath prime Encino! - Property Id: 170639

Prime Encino 4 bedroom 2 bath home. This home has modern finishes throughout. The living room has wood floors and large projector screen. There are two separate living spaces and formal dining area. The kitchen has granite counters, large island, and stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms are spacious with his and hers sinks. The backyard is equip with lounge furniture and pergola for shade. You can even set up the built-in Sonos speakers to enjoy music while entertaining around the backyard fire pit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/170639p
Property Id 170639

(RLNE5281926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4929 Haskell St have any available units?
4929 Haskell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4929 Haskell St have?
Some of 4929 Haskell St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4929 Haskell St currently offering any rent specials?
4929 Haskell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4929 Haskell St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4929 Haskell St is pet friendly.
Does 4929 Haskell St offer parking?
No, 4929 Haskell St does not offer parking.
Does 4929 Haskell St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4929 Haskell St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4929 Haskell St have a pool?
No, 4929 Haskell St does not have a pool.
Does 4929 Haskell St have accessible units?
No, 4929 Haskell St does not have accessible units.
Does 4929 Haskell St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4929 Haskell St has units with dishwashers.

