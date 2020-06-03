Amenities

4929 Cartwright Ave. Available 06/01/20 Spacious Beautiful 2 Bed/ 2 Bath House with a detached guest house 1bed/1bath in Toluca Lake - Come home to your spacious 3 bedroom / 3 bath, 1,400 square foot, home in Toluca Terrace. This home is located in a quiet tree lined street.



The main house features 2 beds, 2 bath while a detached guest house features another 1 bed and 1 bath. The kitchen boasts updated custom tile, cabinets, and lots of storage. Kitchen has upgraded stainless steel appliances; refrigerator, oven and stove, microwave, dishwasher. Wood floors throughout and the home has tons of natural light. The master suite is huge and features a jaw dropping bathroom and palatial walk-in closet. Detached fully converted garage, perfect for a guest house or home office. It has recently been upgraded with bath, washer and dryer, and extra storage space. The front yard is private, enclosed by shrubs all around. The back yard is enclosed by shrubs and a tree windbreak. Gated driveway alongside the home has space for 3 tandem cars. This home is located in the Toluca Lake neighborhood of North Hollywood.



Over the years Toluca Lake has been home to interesting and prestigious celebrities such as Amelia Earhart, Bob Hope, and Frank Sinatra! Indeed you are close to the Warner Brothers, Universal, and Disney studios. Nearby on Magnolia is the famed Portos Cuban bakery. In the other direction towards Studio City you have other beloved spots such as Aroma, Katsu-ya, Idle Hour, Little Tonis, and Tiki No.



Contact Christina 323-558-3312



