4929 Cartwright Ave.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

4929 Cartwright Ave.

4929 Cartwright Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4929 Cartwright Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4929 Cartwright Ave. Available 06/01/20 Spacious Beautiful 2 Bed/ 2 Bath House with a detached guest house 1bed/1bath in Toluca Lake - Come home to your spacious 3 bedroom / 3 bath, 1,400 square foot, home in Toluca Terrace. This home is located in a quiet tree lined street.

The main house features 2 beds, 2 bath while a detached guest house features another 1 bed and 1 bath. The kitchen boasts updated custom tile, cabinets, and lots of storage. Kitchen has upgraded stainless steel appliances; refrigerator, oven and stove, microwave, dishwasher. Wood floors throughout and the home has tons of natural light. The master suite is huge and features a jaw dropping bathroom and palatial walk-in closet. Detached fully converted garage, perfect for a guest house or home office. It has recently been upgraded with bath, washer and dryer, and extra storage space. The front yard is private, enclosed by shrubs all around. The back yard is enclosed by shrubs and a tree windbreak. Gated driveway alongside the home has space for 3 tandem cars. This home is located in the Toluca Lake neighborhood of North Hollywood.

Over the years Toluca Lake has been home to interesting and prestigious celebrities such as Amelia Earhart, Bob Hope, and Frank Sinatra! Indeed you are close to the Warner Brothers, Universal, and Disney studios. Nearby on Magnolia is the famed Portos Cuban bakery. In the other direction towards Studio City you have other beloved spots such as Aroma, Katsu-ya, Idle Hour, Little Tonis, and Tiki No.

Contact Christina 323-558-3312

(RLNE5789112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4929 Cartwright Ave. have any available units?
4929 Cartwright Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4929 Cartwright Ave. have?
Some of 4929 Cartwright Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4929 Cartwright Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4929 Cartwright Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4929 Cartwright Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4929 Cartwright Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4929 Cartwright Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4929 Cartwright Ave. offers parking.
Does 4929 Cartwright Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4929 Cartwright Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4929 Cartwright Ave. have a pool?
No, 4929 Cartwright Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4929 Cartwright Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4929 Cartwright Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4929 Cartwright Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4929 Cartwright Ave. has units with dishwashers.

