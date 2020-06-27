All apartments in Los Angeles
4862 Granada St
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

4862 Granada St

4862 Granada Street · No Longer Available
Location

4862 Granada Street, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 2 story home built in 2012, located in the vibrant neighborhood of Highland Park, located minutes from the trendy shops and restaurants along the Fig & York strips. The home is set at the top of Granada St offering a quiet & serene setting with a peek-a-boo view. The home offers an expansive 2,350 sqft of living space, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, one is a Master with walk in closet and full bath. The rear 2 bedrooms also have plenty of balcony space to enjoy. Home also features a large living room, kitchen with dining area and french doors that lead to private back yard. Other features include wood & travertine floors, central air and heat, attached garage with direct access into home, laundry hookups, and much more. This is a lot of home for the price and is a must see! Ready to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4862 Granada St have any available units?
4862 Granada St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4862 Granada St have?
Some of 4862 Granada St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4862 Granada St currently offering any rent specials?
4862 Granada St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4862 Granada St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4862 Granada St is pet friendly.
Does 4862 Granada St offer parking?
Yes, 4862 Granada St offers parking.
Does 4862 Granada St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4862 Granada St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4862 Granada St have a pool?
No, 4862 Granada St does not have a pool.
Does 4862 Granada St have accessible units?
No, 4862 Granada St does not have accessible units.
Does 4862 Granada St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4862 Granada St has units with dishwashers.
