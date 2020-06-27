4862 Granada St

Amenities

Wonderful 2 story home built in 2012, located in the vibrant neighborhood of Highland Park, located minutes from the trendy shops and restaurants along the Fig & York strips. The home is set at the top of Granada St offering a quiet & serene setting with a peek-a-boo view. The home offers an expansive 2,350 sqft of living space, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, one is a Master with walk in closet and full bath. The rear 2 bedrooms also have plenty of balcony space to enjoy. Home also features a large living room, kitchen with dining area and french doors that lead to private back yard. Other features include wood & travertine floors, central air and heat, attached garage with direct access into home, laundry hookups, and much more. This is a lot of home for the price and is a must see! Ready to move in!