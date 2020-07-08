4855 Ascot Avenue

Amenities
Gorgeous, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom single-family home property rental on the friendly and very walkable Central Alameda neighborhood in L.A.
This cozy home features a laminated and tiled flooring. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances: garbage disposal, refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and water filter. It has installed air conditioning and gas heating. Hookup washer and dryer are also available. This is a pet-friendly home but only cats are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is not allowed though. The exterior has a privacy fence and front porch. Renter pays electricity, water, and gas whereas the landlord will handle the trash and sewage. It comes with off-street parking.
Walk Score: 75
Nearby parks: Fred Roberts Recreation Center, Slauson Playground, and Ross Snyder Recreation Center.
Bus lines:
102 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
611 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
55 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
SECC Southeast Counter-clockwise - 0.1 mile
Rail lines:
Metro A Line (Blue) - 0.5 mile
