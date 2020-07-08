All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:53 AM

4855 Ascot Avenue

4855 Ascot Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4855 Ascot Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90011
Central Alameda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Gorgeous, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom single-family home property rental on the friendly and very walkable Central Alameda neighborhood in L.A.

This cozy home features a laminated and tiled flooring. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances: garbage disposal, refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and water filter. It has installed air conditioning and gas heating. Hookup washer and dryer are also available. This is a pet-friendly home but only cats are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is not allowed though. The exterior has a privacy fence and front porch. Renter pays electricity, water, and gas whereas the landlord will handle the trash and sewage. It comes with off-street parking.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Ctv12CFXVTr

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 75

Nearby parks: Fred Roberts Recreation Center, Slauson Playground, and Ross Snyder Recreation Center.

Bus lines:
102 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
611 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
55 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
SECC Southeast Counter-clockwise - 0.1 mile

Rail lines:
Metro A Line (Blue) - 0.5 mile

(RLNE5733336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4855 Ascot Avenue have any available units?
4855 Ascot Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4855 Ascot Avenue have?
Some of 4855 Ascot Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4855 Ascot Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4855 Ascot Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4855 Ascot Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4855 Ascot Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4855 Ascot Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4855 Ascot Avenue offers parking.
Does 4855 Ascot Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4855 Ascot Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4855 Ascot Avenue have a pool?
No, 4855 Ascot Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4855 Ascot Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4855 Ascot Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4855 Ascot Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4855 Ascot Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

