4841 Colfax Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

4841 Colfax Avenue

4841 Colfax Avenue · (855) 440-8532
Location

4841 Colfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Begin your fresh start with this fully remodeled cozy bungalow! No other apartment will even come close to winning you over! Within close proximity to Universal Studios and all major freeways going to LA, Sacramento, and San DIego, so you can cut down on your daily commute to work! This home is also close to LA bound subway and train stations for easy commutes to the city as well, for all your transportation and entertainment needs. Walk in and be greeted by brand new luxury wood vinyl flooring, new recessed lighting, and a neutral color pallet that will match any home decor you bring with you! Embrace your inner chef in your immaculate kitchen with newly refinished chic cabinetry, formica countertops with ample space to cook and prep, and brand new kitchen appliances! Save on time by doing your laundry in unit, and get back do doing the things you really want this year! Retreat to your own private master bedroom, equipped with a generous sized closet for you to store all your personal belongings with ease. With so many additional updates, this home is one you will want to see for yourself! First's Month Rent, Last Month's rent Plus Security deposit due at signing. Call today, to schedule your tour, before it’s too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4841 Colfax Avenue have any available units?
4841 Colfax Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 4841 Colfax Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4841 Colfax Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4841 Colfax Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4841 Colfax Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4841 Colfax Avenue offer parking?
No, 4841 Colfax Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4841 Colfax Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4841 Colfax Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4841 Colfax Avenue have a pool?
No, 4841 Colfax Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4841 Colfax Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4841 Colfax Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4841 Colfax Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4841 Colfax Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4841 Colfax Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4841 Colfax Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
