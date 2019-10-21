4841 Colfax Avenue

Amenities

Begin your fresh start with this fully remodeled cozy bungalow! No other apartment will even come close to winning you over! Within close proximity to Universal Studios and all major freeways going to LA, Sacramento, and San DIego, so you can cut down on your daily commute to work! This home is also close to LA bound subway and train stations for easy commutes to the city as well, for all your transportation and entertainment needs. Walk in and be greeted by brand new luxury wood vinyl flooring, new recessed lighting, and a neutral color pallet that will match any home decor you bring with you! Embrace your inner chef in your immaculate kitchen with newly refinished chic cabinetry, formica countertops with ample space to cook and prep, and brand new kitchen appliances! Save on time by doing your laundry in unit, and get back do doing the things you really want this year! Retreat to your own private master bedroom, equipped with a generous sized closet for you to store all your personal belongings with ease. With so many additional updates, this home is one you will want to see for yourself! First's Month Rent, Last Month's rent Plus Security deposit due at signing. Call today, to schedule your tour, before it’s too late!