All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4839 Azucena Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4839 Azucena Road
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

4839 Azucena Road

4839 Azucena Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4839 Azucena Road, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Amazing South of the Blvd View home. Double door entry leads to foyer with spiral staircase. Living Room with high ceilings and fireplace. Formal dining room, kitchen with center island and family room with fireplace lookout to amazing backyard with pool, jacuzzi, grass area and view. There's one bedroom downstairs with it's in own bath. Upstairs has 3 bedroom and larger master with it walk in closet, master bath and a balcony that overlooks the backyard and view. There's a 3 car garage and too many more amenities to mention

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4839 Azucena Road have any available units?
4839 Azucena Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4839 Azucena Road have?
Some of 4839 Azucena Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4839 Azucena Road currently offering any rent specials?
4839 Azucena Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4839 Azucena Road pet-friendly?
No, 4839 Azucena Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4839 Azucena Road offer parking?
Yes, 4839 Azucena Road offers parking.
Does 4839 Azucena Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4839 Azucena Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4839 Azucena Road have a pool?
Yes, 4839 Azucena Road has a pool.
Does 4839 Azucena Road have accessible units?
No, 4839 Azucena Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4839 Azucena Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4839 Azucena Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College