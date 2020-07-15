4839 Azucena Road

Amenities

Amazing South of the Blvd View home. Double door entry leads to foyer with spiral staircase. Living Room with high ceilings and fireplace. Formal dining room, kitchen with center island and family room with fireplace lookout to amazing backyard with pool, jacuzzi, grass area and view. There's one bedroom downstairs with it's in own bath. Upstairs has 3 bedroom and larger master with it walk in closet, master bath and a balcony that overlooks the backyard and view. There's a 3 car garage and too many more amenities to mention