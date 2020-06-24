4838 Haskell Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Amazing Encino opportunity in the coveted and prestigious Hesby Oaks Charter School District. This 2 story 2200 sqft dream home features 4Beds + 3Baths with an open and bright floor plan. As you walk into the formal entry, you are greeted by high ceilings & gleaming wood floors that flow throughout the living spaces where natural light is in abundance. Large light filled living room with fireplace, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ample storage space. Spacious 6500 sqft lush entertainers backyard ideal for gatherings. Property also features: recessed lights, freshly painted walls, top of the line appliances with washer and dryer hookups and much much more. Detached 2 car garage and private driveway ideal for guest parking. Close proximity to Ventura Blvd restaurants, shopping and easy Westside access. Come fall in love with this work of art!