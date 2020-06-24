All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4838 Haskell Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4838 Haskell Avenue
Last updated March 23 2019 at 5:33 AM

4838 Haskell Avenue

4838 N Haskell Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4838 N Haskell Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Amazing Encino opportunity in the coveted and prestigious Hesby Oaks Charter School District. This 2 story 2200 sqft dream home features 4Beds + 3Baths with an open and bright floor plan. As you walk into the formal entry, you are greeted by high ceilings & gleaming wood floors that flow throughout the living spaces where natural light is in abundance. Large light filled living room with fireplace, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ample storage space. Spacious 6500 sqft lush entertainers backyard ideal for gatherings. Property also features: recessed lights, freshly painted walls, top of the line appliances with washer and dryer hookups and much much more. Detached 2 car garage and private driveway ideal for guest parking. Close proximity to Ventura Blvd restaurants, shopping and easy Westside access. Come fall in love with this work of art!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4838 Haskell Avenue have any available units?
4838 Haskell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4838 Haskell Avenue have?
Some of 4838 Haskell Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4838 Haskell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4838 Haskell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4838 Haskell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4838 Haskell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4838 Haskell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4838 Haskell Avenue offers parking.
Does 4838 Haskell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4838 Haskell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4838 Haskell Avenue have a pool?
No, 4838 Haskell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4838 Haskell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4838 Haskell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4838 Haskell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4838 Haskell Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College