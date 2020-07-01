4824 San Marcos Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Newly remodeled and fully renovated, this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath Spanish home comes with plenty of modern upgrades.

Upgraded plumbing, upgraded electrical, new windows, new heating and air conditioning, new painting, new kitchen and bathroom

remodel and much more! Stacked washer/dryer hookups inside unit, drought tolerant front yard along with multiple driveway spots

for parking. Original hardwood flooring has been refinished back to its original charm throughout living areas and bedrooms. Located

down the street from many of the shops and restaurants on York and Figueroa including, Cafe Birdie, Kitchen Mouse, Highland Park

Bowl and much more! Small pets allowed with extra deposit. Available for move in today! Detached 2nd unit currently rented to a couple. Garage is part of the rear unit but front house has the entire driveway exclusively. Owner will be landscaping the front and adding a table area and grass.