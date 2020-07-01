4824 San Marcos Place

Amenities
Newly remodeled and fully renovated, this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath Spanish home comes with plenty of modern upgrades.
Upgraded plumbing, upgraded electrical, new windows, new heating and air conditioning, new painting, new kitchen and bathroom
remodel and much more! Stacked washer/dryer hookups inside unit, drought tolerant front yard along with multiple driveway spots
for parking. Original hardwood flooring has been refinished back to its original charm throughout living areas and bedrooms. Located
down the street from many of the shops and restaurants on York and Figueroa including, Cafe Birdie, Kitchen Mouse, Highland Park
Bowl and much more! Small pets allowed with extra deposit. Available for move in today! Detached 2nd unit currently rented to a couple. Garage is part of the rear unit but front house has the entire driveway exclusively. Owner will be landscaping the front and adding a table area and grass.