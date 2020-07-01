All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4824 San Marcos Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4824 San Marcos Place
Last updated April 8 2020 at 1:57 PM

4824 San Marcos Place

4824 San Marcos Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Highland Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4824 San Marcos Place, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newly remodeled and fully renovated, this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath Spanish home comes with plenty of modern upgrades.
Upgraded plumbing, upgraded electrical, new windows, new heating and air conditioning, new painting, new kitchen and bathroom
remodel and much more! Stacked washer/dryer hookups inside unit, drought tolerant front yard along with multiple driveway spots
for parking. Original hardwood flooring has been refinished back to its original charm throughout living areas and bedrooms. Located
down the street from many of the shops and restaurants on York and Figueroa including, Cafe Birdie, Kitchen Mouse, Highland Park
Bowl and much more! Small pets allowed with extra deposit. Available for move in today! Detached 2nd unit currently rented to a couple. Garage is part of the rear unit but front house has the entire driveway exclusively. Owner will be landscaping the front and adding a table area and grass.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4824 San Marcos Place have any available units?
4824 San Marcos Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4824 San Marcos Place have?
Some of 4824 San Marcos Place's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4824 San Marcos Place currently offering any rent specials?
4824 San Marcos Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4824 San Marcos Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4824 San Marcos Place is pet friendly.
Does 4824 San Marcos Place offer parking?
Yes, 4824 San Marcos Place offers parking.
Does 4824 San Marcos Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4824 San Marcos Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4824 San Marcos Place have a pool?
No, 4824 San Marcos Place does not have a pool.
Does 4824 San Marcos Place have accessible units?
No, 4824 San Marcos Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4824 San Marcos Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4824 San Marcos Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College