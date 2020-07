Amenities

3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom townhouse with private direct entry garage. Large open spacious with private patio, two story ceilings in the living room with Brazilian cherry wood floors. Open kitchen to large dining and living. The master suite has vaulted ceilings, walk in closet and en suite bath. the other two rooms are lovely with a shared bathroom. Great community with swimming pool and amenities. Close to Marina del Rey, Playa Vista, and major freeways. Available Feb 1.