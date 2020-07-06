All apartments in Los Angeles
4811 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:25 AM

4811 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029

4811 Melrose Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4811 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Hollywood

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aaf4a4103c ---- Your dream apartment is available now! Centrally located and adorable. This fantastic space has been designed with function and form in mind, as a contemporary apartment, reimagined for today?s lifestyle. These completely redone units are one of a kind. A newly renovated kitchen has been added as well top of the line cabinetry, countertops, and custom flooring. Classic black & white combos. The building has a grand presence sitting up from the street, and gated entry which opens into a double staircase. Convenient to Hollywood, Silverlake, LACC campus, Paramount, and more. Hopping on the 101 or the 2 makes getting downtown or out of town a breeze. Available for an immediate move-in. Please call 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing today. KEY FEATURES: Free high-speed internet in each unit! Outdoor space Newly renovated Open Floor Plan Large Windows/Natural Light Recess lighting Controlled Access Laundry: Onsite Street parking only LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease Pictures and description may not be exact unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4811 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029 have any available units?
4811 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 4811 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029 currently offering any rent specials?
4811 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4811 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029 pet-friendly?
No, 4811 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4811 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029 offer parking?
No, 4811 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029 does not offer parking.
Does 4811 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4811 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4811 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029 have a pool?
No, 4811 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029 does not have a pool.
Does 4811 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029 have accessible units?
No, 4811 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029 does not have accessible units.
Does 4811 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4811 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4811 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4811 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029 does not have units with air conditioning.

