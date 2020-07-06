4811 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029

Amenities

recently renovated some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aaf4a4103c ---- Your dream apartment is available now! Centrally located and adorable. This fantastic space has been designed with function and form in mind, as a contemporary apartment, reimagined for today?s lifestyle. These completely redone units are one of a kind. A newly renovated kitchen has been added as well top of the line cabinetry, countertops, and custom flooring. Classic black & white combos. The building has a grand presence sitting up from the street, and gated entry which opens into a double staircase. Convenient to Hollywood, Silverlake, LACC campus, Paramount, and more. Hopping on the 101 or the 2 makes getting downtown or out of town a breeze. Available for an immediate move-in. Please call 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing today. KEY FEATURES: Free high-speed internet in each unit! Outdoor space Newly renovated Open Floor Plan Large Windows/Natural Light Recess lighting Controlled Access Laundry: Onsite Street parking only LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease Pictures and description may not be exact unit.