4811 Melrose Ave

Your dream apartment is available now! Centrally located and adorable.



This fantastic space has been designed with function and form in mind, as a contemporary apartment, re-imagined for today?s luxury lifestyle. With breathtaking panoramic views of the Hollywood Hills and downtown LA, these completely redone units are one of a kind. A newly renovated kitchen has been added as well top of the line cabinetry, countertops, and custom flooring. Classic black & white combos plus calming grays throughout.



The building has a grand presence sitting up from the street, and gated entry which opens into a double staircase. Convenient to Hollywood, Silverlake, LACC campus, Paramount, and more. Hopping on the 101 or the 2 makes getting downtown or out of town a breeze. Available for an immediate move in.



KEY FEATURES:

Free high-speed internet in each unit!

Outdoor space

Newly renovated

Air Conditioning

Open Floor Plan

Large Windows/Natural Light

Recess lighting

Controlled Access

Laundry: Onsite

Street parking only



LEASE TERMS:

1 Year Lease