Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4811 Melrose Ave

4811 Melrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4811 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Hollywood

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0c8140600e ----
Your dream apartment is available now! Centrally located and adorable.

This fantastic space has been designed with function and form in mind, as a contemporary apartment, re-imagined for today?s luxury lifestyle. With breathtaking panoramic views of the Hollywood Hills and downtown LA, these completely redone units are one of a kind. A newly renovated kitchen has been added as well top of the line cabinetry, countertops, and custom flooring. Classic black & white combos plus calming grays throughout.

The building has a grand presence sitting up from the street, and gated entry which opens into a double staircase. Convenient to Hollywood, Silverlake, LACC campus, Paramount, and more. Hopping on the 101 or the 2 makes getting downtown or out of town a breeze. Available for an immediate move in.

Please call or text Rafi at 424-400-7010

KEY FEATURES:
Free high-speed internet in each unit!
Outdoor space
Newly renovated
Air Conditioning
Open Floor Plan
Large Windows/Natural Light
Recess lighting
Controlled Access
Laundry: Onsite
Street parking only

LEASE TERMS:
1 Year Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4811 Melrose Ave have any available units?
4811 Melrose Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4811 Melrose Ave have?
Some of 4811 Melrose Ave's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4811 Melrose Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4811 Melrose Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4811 Melrose Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4811 Melrose Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4811 Melrose Ave offer parking?
No, 4811 Melrose Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4811 Melrose Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4811 Melrose Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4811 Melrose Ave have a pool?
No, 4811 Melrose Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4811 Melrose Ave have accessible units?
No, 4811 Melrose Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4811 Melrose Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4811 Melrose Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

