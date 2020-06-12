All apartments in Los Angeles
4804 LA VILLA MARINA
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:38 AM

4804 LA VILLA MARINA

4804 La Villa Marina · No Longer Available
Location

4804 La Villa Marina, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
A stand-out townhome in the gorgeous Silicon Beach area of Marina Del Rey. Enjoy a sought after coastal lifestyle in this 2 bedroom, 3 bath two-level home featuring high ceilings and gorgeous flooring in the living room with a fireplace and patio to add. Kitchen is updated with plenty of cabinet space and powder room / laundry also on this level. Upstairs you'll find the master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, high ceilings and a terrace. Second bedroom has an updated bath and is ample size too. 2 car garage with direct access to the home as well as a storage unit. Pets on a case by case basis. No cats. Great credit and references are a must. Available mid November. Condo has been repainted a neutral white. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4804 LA VILLA MARINA have any available units?
4804 LA VILLA MARINA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4804 LA VILLA MARINA have?
Some of 4804 LA VILLA MARINA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4804 LA VILLA MARINA currently offering any rent specials?
4804 LA VILLA MARINA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4804 LA VILLA MARINA pet-friendly?
No, 4804 LA VILLA MARINA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4804 LA VILLA MARINA offer parking?
Yes, 4804 LA VILLA MARINA offers parking.
Does 4804 LA VILLA MARINA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4804 LA VILLA MARINA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4804 LA VILLA MARINA have a pool?
Yes, 4804 LA VILLA MARINA has a pool.
Does 4804 LA VILLA MARINA have accessible units?
No, 4804 LA VILLA MARINA does not have accessible units.
Does 4804 LA VILLA MARINA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4804 LA VILLA MARINA has units with dishwashers.
