4804 LA VILLA MARINA

A stand-out townhome in the gorgeous Silicon Beach area of Marina Del Rey. Enjoy a sought after coastal lifestyle in this 2 bedroom, 3 bath two-level home featuring high ceilings and gorgeous flooring in the living room with a fireplace and patio to add. Kitchen is updated with plenty of cabinet space and powder room / laundry also on this level. Upstairs you'll find the master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, high ceilings and a terrace. Second bedroom has an updated bath and is ample size too. 2 car garage with direct access to the home as well as a storage unit. Pets on a case by case basis. No cats. Great credit and references are a must. Available mid November. Condo has been repainted a neutral white. Renters insurance required.