Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
48 DUDLEY Avenue
Last updated November 5 2019 at 9:55 AM

48 DUDLEY Avenue

48 Dudley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

48 Dudley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Family house with private yard, steps to the beach w/ very cozy feel. Currently furnished as pictured; can be unfurnished if preferred. Large living areas (L-shaped, so if needed, one area can be screened/curtained off for 4th bedroom). Fully equipped kitchen. In unit laundry. Huge private patio with lots of plants leading on to walk street, and down to beach. Parking in rear for 2 cars in tandem PLUS MORE PARKING spaces are negotiable - up to 4. Pets welcome, but owner needs to talk to them first. Dog park very close. Restaurants, shops and Venice Beach all steps from your door. Owner pays water. 3 GORGEOUS STUDIO APTS ALSO AVAIL (individually or all 3) IN SEPARATE BUILDING BEHIND. 1+ yr ideal but can do 3 or 6 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 DUDLEY Avenue have any available units?
48 DUDLEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 48 DUDLEY Avenue have?
Some of 48 DUDLEY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 DUDLEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
48 DUDLEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 DUDLEY Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 48 DUDLEY Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 48 DUDLEY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 48 DUDLEY Avenue offers parking.
Does 48 DUDLEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 48 DUDLEY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 DUDLEY Avenue have a pool?
No, 48 DUDLEY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 48 DUDLEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 48 DUDLEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 48 DUDLEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48 DUDLEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
