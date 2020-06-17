48 DUDLEY Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking dog park

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Family house with private yard, steps to the beach w/ very cozy feel. Currently furnished as pictured; can be unfurnished if preferred. Large living areas (L-shaped, so if needed, one area can be screened/curtained off for 4th bedroom). Fully equipped kitchen. In unit laundry. Huge private patio with lots of plants leading on to walk street, and down to beach. Parking in rear for 2 cars in tandem PLUS MORE PARKING spaces are negotiable - up to 4. Pets welcome, but owner needs to talk to them first. Dog park very close. Restaurants, shops and Venice Beach all steps from your door. Owner pays water. 3 GORGEOUS STUDIO APTS ALSO AVAIL (individually or all 3) IN SEPARATE BUILDING BEHIND. 1+ yr ideal but can do 3 or 6 months.