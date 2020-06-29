4776 DON MIGUEL Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED UNIT In Prime Baldwin Hills. Close To Culver City, New Trains, Parks And Walking Trails. Not Far From Shopping Malls, Restaurants, And LAX. This Unit Is On The Ground Floor, Has All New Wood Flooring Throughout, Huge Fireplace In The Oversized Living Room, Separate Dining Room Off The Massive Fully Remodeled Kitchen With Soft Close Drawers, Glass Tile Backsplash, Top Of The Line Appliances, Slider Doors Leading Outside, All New Windows, AC In Living Room, Ceiling Fans, New Heating Unit, And Plenty Of Storage! This Is A Definite Must See ! All New Baths With Tons Of Upgrades, Not To Mention, A Rain Shower Head! One Car Garage Parking Included With Street Parking Available, And Community Laundry.