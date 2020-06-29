All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 5 2019 at 3:23 PM

4776 DON MIGUEL Drive

4776 Don Miguel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4776 Don Miguel Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED UNIT In Prime Baldwin Hills. Close To Culver City, New Trains, Parks And Walking Trails. Not Far From Shopping Malls, Restaurants, And LAX. This Unit Is On The Ground Floor, Has All New Wood Flooring Throughout, Huge Fireplace In The Oversized Living Room, Separate Dining Room Off The Massive Fully Remodeled Kitchen With Soft Close Drawers, Glass Tile Backsplash, Top Of The Line Appliances, Slider Doors Leading Outside, All New Windows, AC In Living Room, Ceiling Fans, New Heating Unit, And Plenty Of Storage! This Is A Definite Must See ! All New Baths With Tons Of Upgrades, Not To Mention, A Rain Shower Head! One Car Garage Parking Included With Street Parking Available, And Community Laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4776 DON MIGUEL Drive have any available units?
4776 DON MIGUEL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4776 DON MIGUEL Drive have?
Some of 4776 DON MIGUEL Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4776 DON MIGUEL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4776 DON MIGUEL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4776 DON MIGUEL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4776 DON MIGUEL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4776 DON MIGUEL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4776 DON MIGUEL Drive offers parking.
Does 4776 DON MIGUEL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4776 DON MIGUEL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4776 DON MIGUEL Drive have a pool?
No, 4776 DON MIGUEL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4776 DON MIGUEL Drive have accessible units?
No, 4776 DON MIGUEL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4776 DON MIGUEL Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4776 DON MIGUEL Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

