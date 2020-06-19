All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4746 Haskell Avenue
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:06 PM

4746 Haskell Avenue

4746 Haskell Avenue · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Encino
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4746 Haskell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
key fob access
media room
new construction
pet friendly
NTERNET, SECURITY SYSTEM & UTILITIES INCLUDED... Brand new construction... every detail considered as owner has traveled the world and created their dream apartment for others to enjoy. Main Bedroom designed for California King Size bed. 2nd Floor with keyless coded private entrance at the back of property separate from main house. State of the art finishes and floors. Highest end triple pane Quiet Line privacy windows, sound proof walls in bedroom, leading water purifier, washer, dryer, dishwasher, microwave, gas range, full size fridge with automatic ice maker, internet, Nest Thermostat, deoxygenated speaker wire installed in walls for those audiophiles, porcelain wood floors, Laminam porcelain countertops, hidden medicine cabinet behind mirror, gated entry with DoorBird Video access directly to renters phone to open front gate. Resort style heated swimming pool with Baja step. Apartment above a garage that is barely used as houses classic car but installed quietest garage door on the market with renter in mind. Very large property with red woods and trees giving serene feeling. Centrally located with quick access to 405 & 101. Amazing restaurants, Arclight movie theatre, 24 Hour Fitness, Sherman Oaks Galleria, etc in walking distance.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4746 Haskell Avenue have any available units?
4746 Haskell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4746 Haskell Avenue have?
Some of 4746 Haskell Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4746 Haskell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4746 Haskell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4746 Haskell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4746 Haskell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4746 Haskell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4746 Haskell Avenue offers parking.
Does 4746 Haskell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4746 Haskell Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4746 Haskell Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4746 Haskell Avenue has a pool.
Does 4746 Haskell Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 4746 Haskell Avenue has accessible units.
Does 4746 Haskell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4746 Haskell Avenue has units with dishwashers.
