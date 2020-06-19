4746 Haskell Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access key fob access media room new construction pet friendly

NTERNET, SECURITY SYSTEM & UTILITIES INCLUDED... Brand new construction... every detail considered as owner has traveled the world and created their dream apartment for others to enjoy. Main Bedroom designed for California King Size bed. 2nd Floor with keyless coded private entrance at the back of property separate from main house. State of the art finishes and floors. Highest end triple pane Quiet Line privacy windows, sound proof walls in bedroom, leading water purifier, washer, dryer, dishwasher, microwave, gas range, full size fridge with automatic ice maker, internet, Nest Thermostat, deoxygenated speaker wire installed in walls for those audiophiles, porcelain wood floors, Laminam porcelain countertops, hidden medicine cabinet behind mirror, gated entry with DoorBird Video access directly to renters phone to open front gate. Resort style heated swimming pool with Baja step. Apartment above a garage that is barely used as houses classic car but installed quietest garage door on the market with renter in mind. Very large property with red woods and trees giving serene feeling. Centrally located with quick access to 405 & 101. Amazing restaurants, Arclight movie theatre, 24 Hour Fitness, Sherman Oaks Galleria, etc in walking distance.

