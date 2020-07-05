All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

4714 Tobias Ave

4714 Tobias Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4714 Tobias Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Sherman Oaks Home for Lease! - This beautiful 2039 Sq. Ft. home features: 4/bed + 2/baths with a nice floor plan featuring gleaming wood floors throughout!! Recently painted inside and ready for immediate occupancy. Well maintained, light and bright with walls of windows. Kitchen has a breakfast room and opens to the dining room. Very spacious living room and family room to entertain your guests. The Master Bedroom and additional bedrooms are nice size with generous closet space. The backyard offers privacy and is surrounded with lush mature trees. Fenced front yard with flowers and grassy area. 2 /car attached garage and driveway for extra parking. Great location!! Ventura Boulevard Boutiques, Shops, Restaurants and the West Side are all at your fingertips!!
Gardener Service provided by the Landlord. Refrigerator, range, dishwasher, washer and dryer are included.
Pets will be considered with pet deposit. Lease price: $4250, Security Deposit $5500 with a minimum of one-year lease. For more information or to view this property, please contact
LRS Realty & Management Inc.
DRE#01820556
Margo: 818 231-9811
Realtor DRE#01709588
"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE5447027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4714 Tobias Ave have any available units?
4714 Tobias Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4714 Tobias Ave have?
Some of 4714 Tobias Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4714 Tobias Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4714 Tobias Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4714 Tobias Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4714 Tobias Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4714 Tobias Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4714 Tobias Ave offers parking.
Does 4714 Tobias Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4714 Tobias Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4714 Tobias Ave have a pool?
No, 4714 Tobias Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4714 Tobias Ave have accessible units?
No, 4714 Tobias Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4714 Tobias Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4714 Tobias Ave has units with dishwashers.

