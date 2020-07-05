4714 Tobias Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Sherman Oaks Home for Lease! - This beautiful 2039 Sq. Ft. home features: 4/bed + 2/baths with a nice floor plan featuring gleaming wood floors throughout!! Recently painted inside and ready for immediate occupancy. Well maintained, light and bright with walls of windows. Kitchen has a breakfast room and opens to the dining room. Very spacious living room and family room to entertain your guests. The Master Bedroom and additional bedrooms are nice size with generous closet space. The backyard offers privacy and is surrounded with lush mature trees. Fenced front yard with flowers and grassy area. 2 /car attached garage and driveway for extra parking. Great location!! Ventura Boulevard Boutiques, Shops, Restaurants and the West Side are all at your fingertips!!

Gardener Service provided by the Landlord. Refrigerator, range, dishwasher, washer and dryer are included.

Pets will be considered with pet deposit. Lease price: $4250, Security Deposit $5500 with a minimum of one-year lease. For more information or to view this property, please contact

LRS Realty & Management Inc.

DRE#01820556

Margo: 818 231-9811

Realtor DRE#01709588

"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"



(RLNE5447027)