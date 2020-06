Amenities

True California lifestyle indoor/outdoor flow with walls of glass that look upon breathtaking ocean views from every room. A stunning masterpiece of a home with the highest quality of materials constructed and attention to detail boasting masterful craftsmanship. No neighbors on either side as park protected land is to the west and lot next door included in the property with approx. 12,000 SF orchard bearing seasonal fruit and herb garden with spacious flat pad grass yard. Fifty-foot non-chlorinated infinity pool with multiple levels of sunbathing terrace and jacuzzi. Outdoor bar area and BBQ. Spa quality steam showers and soaking tub in master bedroom. Large walk-in closets and plenty of storage space. Detached guesthouse below with blackout shades for utmost privacy and relaxation or complete focus. The amenities, invisible walls, outdoor spaces and functionality create an unparalleled retreat minutes from new Palisades Village shopping center. Landscaping and pool maintenance included. Hiking trail at top of neighborhood.