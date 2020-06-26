465 CARROLL Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

A-dorable spanish style cottage on a private lot situated in a prominent Venice Canals Location. Wood floors, built-in cabinetry, light + airy kitchen with a lovely tiled floor and ample cabinet space. The front patio affords a spectacular canal view and the rear patio lends privacy for peaceful evenings and atmospheric entertaining. A detached, finished garage could serve as a perfect office or studio. Separate laundry room with washer dryer. Outdoor shower. Just a stone's throw from the beach, marina and everything that Washington Blvd's Restaurant Row has to offer! And of course, world-famous Abbot Kinney Blvd. is just a few blocks away. The Venice Canals are truly unique...and the perfect escape from the stress of the city.