Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:10 AM

465 CARROLL Avenue

465 E Carroll Cl · No Longer Available
Location

465 E Carroll Cl, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
A-dorable spanish style cottage on a private lot situated in a prominent Venice Canals Location. Wood floors, built-in cabinetry, light + airy kitchen with a lovely tiled floor and ample cabinet space. The front patio affords a spectacular canal view and the rear patio lends privacy for peaceful evenings and atmospheric entertaining. A detached, finished garage could serve as a perfect office or studio. Separate laundry room with washer dryer. Outdoor shower. Just a stone's throw from the beach, marina and everything that Washington Blvd's Restaurant Row has to offer! And of course, world-famous Abbot Kinney Blvd. is just a few blocks away. The Venice Canals are truly unique...and the perfect escape from the stress of the city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 465 CARROLL Avenue have any available units?
465 CARROLL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 465 CARROLL Avenue have?
Some of 465 CARROLL Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 465 CARROLL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
465 CARROLL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 CARROLL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 465 CARROLL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 465 CARROLL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 465 CARROLL Avenue offers parking.
Does 465 CARROLL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 465 CARROLL Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 CARROLL Avenue have a pool?
No, 465 CARROLL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 465 CARROLL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 465 CARROLL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 465 CARROLL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 465 CARROLL Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
