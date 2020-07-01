4643 VARNA Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

Welcome to the coveted Valleyheart Glen neighborhood. With great schools in the area, this family friendly updated white picket fenced home features a 3+2 with new hardwood flooring, new carpet in bedrooms and new tile in kitchen. Master suite. Super clean lease property with a gas fireplace surrounded by wood mantle with marble. The crown molding, front bay window, lots of natural light, fresh paint throughout, landscaped front and rear yard are just some of the features of this home. A detached 2 car garage and covered carport completes this not to be missed property.