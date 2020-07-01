All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4643 VARNA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4643 VARNA Avenue
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

4643 VARNA Avenue

4643 Varna Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4643 Varna Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Welcome to the coveted Valleyheart Glen neighborhood. With great schools in the area, this family friendly updated white picket fenced home features a 3+2 with new hardwood flooring, new carpet in bedrooms and new tile in kitchen. Master suite. Super clean lease property with a gas fireplace surrounded by wood mantle with marble. The crown molding, front bay window, lots of natural light, fresh paint throughout, landscaped front and rear yard are just some of the features of this home. A detached 2 car garage and covered carport completes this not to be missed property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4643 VARNA Avenue have any available units?
4643 VARNA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4643 VARNA Avenue have?
Some of 4643 VARNA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4643 VARNA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4643 VARNA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4643 VARNA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4643 VARNA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4643 VARNA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4643 VARNA Avenue offers parking.
Does 4643 VARNA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4643 VARNA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4643 VARNA Avenue have a pool?
No, 4643 VARNA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4643 VARNA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4643 VARNA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4643 VARNA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4643 VARNA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Clarington Court
3475 Clarington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
HOLLYWOOD TOWER
6200 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Wellesley
1303 Wellesley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College