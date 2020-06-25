4642 VARNA Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Modern traditional on a quiet cul-de-sac in Sherman Oaks! This light and bright home has been completed remodeled - you enter to an open floor plan that leads out to praise backyard. The living room features large picture windows along with recessed lights, hardwood floors and a double French door that opens to the covered patio. Fabulous chef's kitchen with top of the line appliances, center island, custom cabinets with loads of storage. Dining area features a custom wine storage closet and the li ring room leads to a den with fireplace. The lush and private backyard with it's covered patio is just perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Centrally located and minutes away from shopping and the freeway, enjoy everything that Sherman Oaks has to offer!