4642 VARNA Avenue
Last updated April 26 2019 at 9:47 AM

4642 VARNA Avenue

4642 Varna Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4642 Varna Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Modern traditional on a quiet cul-de-sac in Sherman Oaks! This light and bright home has been completed remodeled - you enter to an open floor plan that leads out to praise backyard. The living room features large picture windows along with recessed lights, hardwood floors and a double French door that opens to the covered patio. Fabulous chef's kitchen with top of the line appliances, center island, custom cabinets with loads of storage. Dining area features a custom wine storage closet and the li ring room leads to a den with fireplace. The lush and private backyard with it's covered patio is just perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Centrally located and minutes away from shopping and the freeway, enjoy everything that Sherman Oaks has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4642 VARNA Avenue have any available units?
4642 VARNA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4642 VARNA Avenue have?
Some of 4642 VARNA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4642 VARNA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4642 VARNA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4642 VARNA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4642 VARNA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4642 VARNA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4642 VARNA Avenue offers parking.
Does 4642 VARNA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4642 VARNA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4642 VARNA Avenue have a pool?
No, 4642 VARNA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4642 VARNA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4642 VARNA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4642 VARNA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4642 VARNA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
