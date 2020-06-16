All apartments in Los Angeles
4641 Fulton Avenue

4641 Fulton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4641 Fulton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Beautiful spacious condo in prime Sherman Oaks location. Double door entry with marble flooring. Huge living room with fireplace and windows looking out to tree tops - not a building! Formal dining area with a built-in buffet. Galley kitchen with breakfast area and French door leading out to the private balcony. There is a wet bar perfect for entertaining. Powder room off entry along with a laundry room. Master suite with tons of closet space and also door leading out to private patio. Master bath has double sinks, separate shower and oversized tub. 2nd bedroom also features its own bath and tons of closet space. All freshly painted with new carpet. Ready to move right in. Upscale building with secured entry, pool and spa. 2 spaces in secured underground parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4641 Fulton Avenue have any available units?
4641 Fulton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4641 Fulton Avenue have?
Some of 4641 Fulton Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4641 Fulton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4641 Fulton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4641 Fulton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4641 Fulton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4641 Fulton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4641 Fulton Avenue offers parking.
Does 4641 Fulton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4641 Fulton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4641 Fulton Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4641 Fulton Avenue has a pool.
Does 4641 Fulton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4641 Fulton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4641 Fulton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4641 Fulton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
