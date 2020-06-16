4641 Fulton Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful spacious condo in prime Sherman Oaks location. Double door entry with marble flooring. Huge living room with fireplace and windows looking out to tree tops - not a building! Formal dining area with a built-in buffet. Galley kitchen with breakfast area and French door leading out to the private balcony. There is a wet bar perfect for entertaining. Powder room off entry along with a laundry room. Master suite with tons of closet space and also door leading out to private patio. Master bath has double sinks, separate shower and oversized tub. 2nd bedroom also features its own bath and tons of closet space. All freshly painted with new carpet. Ready to move right in. Upscale building with secured entry, pool and spa. 2 spaces in secured underground parking.