Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:58 AM

4637 Willis Avenue

Location

4637 Willis Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
An amazing 2 bedroom/2 bath unit in prime Sherman Oaks complex close to all the shops and restaurants on Ventura Boulevard. Well cared for, and remodeled with newer kitchen with top of the line appliances, Quartz counters, travertine floors and backsplash with diamond pattern design, abundant newer cabinets with polished chrome pulls, built in shelving, recessed lighting, newer Kitchenaid stove and built in microwave with convection oven, and Bosch dishwasher. Brand New flooring throughout the entire house, with a brand new fresh coat of paint! Large separate dining room with easy access to kitchen and adjacent to spacious living room. Two bathrooms, remodeled with the same materials as in the kitchen, allowing for continuity throughout the unit. Seemless shower doors, with polished chrome fixtures plus the travertine surfaces add to the luxury of the light and bright spacious master suite with walk-in closet. Second bedroom currently set up like an office with lots of storage, and adjacent full bath. Quiet location with sunny balcony and close to elevator. Community laundry has two washer/dryers on each floor and is conveniently located down the hall with storage area for cleaning supplies for each unit. Well kept complex includes Common area pool and seating areas. r. Best location close to excellent schools, and easy access to downtown and city side. Will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4637 Willis Avenue have any available units?
4637 Willis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4637 Willis Avenue have?
Some of 4637 Willis Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4637 Willis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4637 Willis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4637 Willis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4637 Willis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4637 Willis Avenue offer parking?
No, 4637 Willis Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4637 Willis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4637 Willis Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4637 Willis Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4637 Willis Avenue has a pool.
Does 4637 Willis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4637 Willis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4637 Willis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4637 Willis Avenue has units with dishwashers.
