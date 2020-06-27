4637 Willis Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator pool

An amazing 2 bedroom/2 bath unit in prime Sherman Oaks complex close to all the shops and restaurants on Ventura Boulevard. Well cared for, and remodeled with newer kitchen with top of the line appliances, Quartz counters, travertine floors and backsplash with diamond pattern design, abundant newer cabinets with polished chrome pulls, built in shelving, recessed lighting, newer Kitchenaid stove and built in microwave with convection oven, and Bosch dishwasher. Brand New flooring throughout the entire house, with a brand new fresh coat of paint! Large separate dining room with easy access to kitchen and adjacent to spacious living room. Two bathrooms, remodeled with the same materials as in the kitchen, allowing for continuity throughout the unit. Seemless shower doors, with polished chrome fixtures plus the travertine surfaces add to the luxury of the light and bright spacious master suite with walk-in closet. Second bedroom currently set up like an office with lots of storage, and adjacent full bath. Quiet location with sunny balcony and close to elevator. Community laundry has two washer/dryers on each floor and is conveniently located down the hall with storage area for cleaning supplies for each unit. Well kept complex includes Common area pool and seating areas. r. Best location close to excellent schools, and easy access to downtown and city side. Will not last!