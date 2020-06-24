All apartments in Los Angeles
4616 Sendero Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4616 Sendero Place

4616 N Sendero Pl · No Longer Available
Location

4616 N Sendero Pl, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
PLEASE CONTACT AGI FOR SHOWINGS - 310-922-3320 Drop dead gorgeous! Redone to the nines. 6 BD/ 4 BA home. 2 Master Suites on opposite ends of Living Room. Light Cream Colored easy care Travertine
Floors throughout Public Areas, dark wide plank engineered hardwood floors in bedrooms. New Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters, Newer Central Air and Heat,
Newer Bathrooms, spa tub in Master, New Washer and Dryer, FP in Living Rm and Master Bdrm. Movable Bar in Living Rm. Outside: Great Entertainer's backyard, with
pool, pond, fire pit, and loads of flora surround this fabulous home. Gardener and Pool Maintenance included! Bring your toothbrush and move in!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4616 Sendero Place have any available units?
4616 Sendero Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4616 Sendero Place have?
Some of 4616 Sendero Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4616 Sendero Place currently offering any rent specials?
4616 Sendero Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4616 Sendero Place pet-friendly?
No, 4616 Sendero Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4616 Sendero Place offer parking?
Yes, 4616 Sendero Place offers parking.
Does 4616 Sendero Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4616 Sendero Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4616 Sendero Place have a pool?
Yes, 4616 Sendero Place has a pool.
Does 4616 Sendero Place have accessible units?
No, 4616 Sendero Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4616 Sendero Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4616 Sendero Place has units with dishwashers.
