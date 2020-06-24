4616 Sendero Place

Amenities

Drop dead gorgeous! Redone to the nines. 6 BD/ 4 BA home. 2 Master Suites on opposite ends of Living Room. Light Cream Colored easy care Travertine

Floors throughout Public Areas, dark wide plank engineered hardwood floors in bedrooms. New Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters, Newer Central Air and Heat,

Newer Bathrooms, spa tub in Master, New Washer and Dryer, FP in Living Rm and Master Bdrm. Movable Bar in Living Rm. Outside: Great Entertainer's backyard, with

pool, pond, fire pit, and loads of flora surround this fabulous home. Gardener and Pool Maintenance included! Bring your toothbrush and move in!

