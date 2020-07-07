4611 Ethel Avenue

Amenities

ADU PRIVATE studio guest house located in the beautiful neighborhood of Sherman Oaks. This safe neighborhood is close to freeways and Ventura Boulevard with all the restaurants and stores it has to offer. Conveniently located to everything the valley has to offer and just a quick trip over the hill to the West Side and beaches.

This studio has been remolded and has a kitchenette with hot plates, a large microwave oven that can work like a convection oven as well, a sink and also a small refrigerator.

ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED…Also included is free Wi-Fi, free internet, free cable including access to Netflix and more. There is also access to the backyard pool and BBQ.

This studio is furnished or unfurnished. It includes a Murphy bed with a Queen size memory foam mattress, ideal for optimizing space.

This unit has a private side entrance with security lock and motion activated lighting.

1 year lease preferred but will consider a shorter lease. Required is proof of income for past 3 months in the form of pay stubs. Plus proof of funds in the form of 3 months bank statements. Also a credit/background check and there is a $30 fee for that. At time of lease signing a security deposit of $2,900 and first month’s rent will be required in the form of a cashier’s check.

Sorry no pets, Non-Smoking unit.

Please Follow the Covid guidelines, (CAR,STATE,CITY REQUIREMENTS) One agent and one person at a time of viewing, you must wear mask and gloves. Hand sanitizer will be available.