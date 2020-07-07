All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

4611 Ethel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

cable included
pool
bbq/grill
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
cable included
furnished
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
ADU PRIVATE studio guest house located in the beautiful neighborhood of Sherman Oaks. This safe neighborhood is close to freeways and Ventura Boulevard with all the restaurants and stores it has to offer. Conveniently located to everything the valley has to offer and just a quick trip over the hill to the West Side and beaches.
This studio has been remolded and has a kitchenette with hot plates, a large microwave oven that can work like a convection oven as well, a sink and also a small refrigerator.
ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED…Also included is free Wi-Fi, free internet, free cable including access to Netflix and more. There is also access to the backyard pool and BBQ.
This studio is furnished or unfurnished. It includes a Murphy bed with a Queen size memory foam mattress, ideal for optimizing space.
This unit has a private side entrance with security lock and motion activated lighting.
1 year lease preferred but will consider a shorter lease. Required is proof of income for past 3 months in the form of pay stubs. Plus proof of funds in the form of 3 months bank statements. Also a credit/background check and there is a $30 fee for that. At time of lease signing a security deposit of $2,900 and first month’s rent will be required in the form of a cashier’s check.
Sorry no pets, Non-Smoking unit.
Please Follow the Covid guidelines, (CAR,STATE,CITY REQUIREMENTS) One agent and one person at a time of viewing, you must wear mask and gloves. Hand sanitizer will be available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4611 Ethel Avenue have any available units?
4611 Ethel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4611 Ethel Avenue have?
Some of 4611 Ethel Avenue's amenities include cable included, pool, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4611 Ethel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4611 Ethel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4611 Ethel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4611 Ethel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4611 Ethel Avenue offer parking?
No, 4611 Ethel Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4611 Ethel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4611 Ethel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4611 Ethel Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4611 Ethel Avenue has a pool.
Does 4611 Ethel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4611 Ethel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4611 Ethel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4611 Ethel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

