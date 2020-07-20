All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4588 DON MILAGRO Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4588 DON MILAGRO Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4588 DON MILAGRO Drive

4588 W Don Milagro Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4588 W Don Milagro Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Crenshaw

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
putting green
garage
2017 Custom Built Remodel! This stunning multi level modern designer home has been completely remodeled throughout with incredible panoramic views. The open concept architectural design offers the very best of modern indoor-outdoor SoCal living. Living room with state of the art double-sided fireplace, bamboo floors & impressive windows. Gourmet Chef Kitchen with marble countertops, bar stool seating & stainless steel appliances. Family room with vaulted ceilings and spectacular breath taking views. This home is one of kind with a golf putting green, Lakers design Basketball Court & Waterfall Jacuzzi. The upper Patio Deck is great for relaxation & entertainment. This home is absolutely AMAZING!!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4588 DON MILAGRO Drive have any available units?
4588 DON MILAGRO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4588 DON MILAGRO Drive have?
Some of 4588 DON MILAGRO Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4588 DON MILAGRO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4588 DON MILAGRO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4588 DON MILAGRO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4588 DON MILAGRO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4588 DON MILAGRO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4588 DON MILAGRO Drive offers parking.
Does 4588 DON MILAGRO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4588 DON MILAGRO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4588 DON MILAGRO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4588 DON MILAGRO Drive has a pool.
Does 4588 DON MILAGRO Drive have accessible units?
No, 4588 DON MILAGRO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4588 DON MILAGRO Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4588 DON MILAGRO Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91303
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College