Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:08 AM

456 S. Doheny Drive

456 South Doheny Drive · No Longer Available
Location

456 South Doheny Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Impressive One Bedroom With Formal Dining Room in Prime Beverly Hills Neighborhood - This gorgeous 1-bedroom 1-bathroom is simply amazing, the entire home is filled with charm! The living room features a large window with French doors and opens up to the formal dining room. The dining room has French doors, a custom chandelier and an A/C unit. Directly next to the dining room is the adorable kitchen that includes a fridge, stove, tons of cabinet space and a spice rack next to the stove. There is also a separate door that leads to the outside. In the hallway there is a linen closet with tons of shelves. The bedroom has two closets and additional portable wardrobe closets. The bathroom has a stand-a-lone shower and separate bathtub. There are beautiful hardwood floors and crown molding throughout. There is on-site laundry and 1-parking spot is available. This home is located in one of L.A.s best areas and minutes to West Hollywood, Sunset Junction West, restaurants and entertainment.

Terms: One-year minimum lease. Security deposit is equal to one months lease on approved credit. No pets allowed. Please contact Martisa Mapp at 323-974-6277 or 877-477-7652 for more information and to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5396820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 456 S. Doheny Drive have any available units?
456 S. Doheny Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 456 S. Doheny Drive have?
Some of 456 S. Doheny Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 456 S. Doheny Drive currently offering any rent specials?
456 S. Doheny Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 456 S. Doheny Drive pet-friendly?
No, 456 S. Doheny Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 456 S. Doheny Drive offer parking?
Yes, 456 S. Doheny Drive offers parking.
Does 456 S. Doheny Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 456 S. Doheny Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 456 S. Doheny Drive have a pool?
No, 456 S. Doheny Drive does not have a pool.
Does 456 S. Doheny Drive have accessible units?
No, 456 S. Doheny Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 456 S. Doheny Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 456 S. Doheny Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

