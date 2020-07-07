456 S. Doheny Drive

Amenities

Impressive One Bedroom With Formal Dining Room in Prime Beverly Hills Neighborhood - This gorgeous 1-bedroom 1-bathroom is simply amazing, the entire home is filled with charm! The living room features a large window with French doors and opens up to the formal dining room. The dining room has French doors, a custom chandelier and an A/C unit. Directly next to the dining room is the adorable kitchen that includes a fridge, stove, tons of cabinet space and a spice rack next to the stove. There is also a separate door that leads to the outside. In the hallway there is a linen closet with tons of shelves. The bedroom has two closets and additional portable wardrobe closets. The bathroom has a stand-a-lone shower and separate bathtub. There are beautiful hardwood floors and crown molding throughout. There is on-site laundry and 1-parking spot is available. This home is located in one of L.A.s best areas and minutes to West Hollywood, Sunset Junction West, restaurants and entertainment.



Terms: One-year minimum lease. Security deposit is equal to one months lease on approved credit. No pets allowed. Please contact Martisa Mapp at 323-974-6277 or 877-477-7652 for more information and to schedule a showing.



