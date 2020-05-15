All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

4555 Russell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Just Like Your Own Home! GREAT LOCATION! -
*****OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY 6/2 12:00pm - 4:00pm******

The Best Los Feliz Location! Your own private Corner Home that was originally designed as a two bedroom (duplex), but made into a very large One Bedroom Home with a Dining Room plus a private front yard!

Easy access and a Prime Location! Very private with Trees and lots of emotion! GORGEOUS Hardwood Floors, Mantled Fireplace, Walk-In Closet, Laundry Area! Plus so Much More!

Enjoy a gated Lovely front Yard - truly serene and peaceful! From your front door if you go west on Russell, you will be at fine restaurants, like Palermo's Italian Restaurant, the Post Office, the Bus, the Los Feliz Movie Theater and many top Restaurants...and so much more!

If you go east on Russell, you will be at CitiBank, Bank of America, Albertson's Market and so many other fine Restaurants and shops... ...and so much more!

RENTAL FEATURES

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dining room, Living Room, Stove/Oven, Washer & Dryer Hookups
Porch, One Covered Parking, Fireplace
Hardwood floor, Tile in Kitchen & Bath

Please contact us for showings!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1979058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4555 Russell Avenue have any available units?
4555 Russell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4555 Russell Avenue have?
Some of 4555 Russell Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4555 Russell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4555 Russell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4555 Russell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4555 Russell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4555 Russell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4555 Russell Avenue offers parking.
Does 4555 Russell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4555 Russell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4555 Russell Avenue have a pool?
No, 4555 Russell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4555 Russell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4555 Russell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4555 Russell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4555 Russell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
