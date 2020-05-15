4555 Russell Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking media room

Just Like Your Own Home! GREAT LOCATION! -

*****OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY 6/2 12:00pm - 4:00pm******



The Best Los Feliz Location! Your own private Corner Home that was originally designed as a two bedroom (duplex), but made into a very large One Bedroom Home with a Dining Room plus a private front yard!



Easy access and a Prime Location! Very private with Trees and lots of emotion! GORGEOUS Hardwood Floors, Mantled Fireplace, Walk-In Closet, Laundry Area! Plus so Much More!



Enjoy a gated Lovely front Yard - truly serene and peaceful! From your front door if you go west on Russell, you will be at fine restaurants, like Palermo's Italian Restaurant, the Post Office, the Bus, the Los Feliz Movie Theater and many top Restaurants...and so much more!



If you go east on Russell, you will be at CitiBank, Bank of America, Albertson's Market and so many other fine Restaurants and shops... ...and so much more!



RENTAL FEATURES



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dining room, Living Room, Stove/Oven, Washer & Dryer Hookups

Porch, One Covered Parking, Fireplace

Hardwood floor, Tile in Kitchen & Bath



Please contact us for showings!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1979058)