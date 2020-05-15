4555 Russell Avenue

Amenities
Just Like Your Own Home! GREAT LOCATION! -
*****OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY 6/2 12:00pm - 4:00pm******
The Best Los Feliz Location! Your own private Corner Home that was originally designed as a two bedroom (duplex), but made into a very large One Bedroom Home with a Dining Room plus a private front yard!
Easy access and a Prime Location! Very private with Trees and lots of emotion! GORGEOUS Hardwood Floors, Mantled Fireplace, Walk-In Closet, Laundry Area! Plus so Much More!
Enjoy a gated Lovely front Yard - truly serene and peaceful! From your front door if you go west on Russell, you will be at fine restaurants, like Palermo's Italian Restaurant, the Post Office, the Bus, the Los Feliz Movie Theater and many top Restaurants...and so much more!
If you go east on Russell, you will be at CitiBank, Bank of America, Albertson's Market and so many other fine Restaurants and shops... ...and so much more!
RENTAL FEATURES
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dining room, Living Room, Stove/Oven, Washer & Dryer Hookups
Porch, One Covered Parking, Fireplace
Hardwood floor, Tile in Kitchen & Bath
Please contact us for showings!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE1979058)