4545 MATILIJA Avenue

Welcome to this completely remodeled home located minutes to Sherman Oak's finest restaurants, trendy bars, and shopping. Set behind protective gates this modern traditional is stunning. An open floor plan design boasts high ceilings, all new flooring, all new windows, and recessed lighting. The chef's kitchen features quartz countertops, room for five bar stools around the kitchen island, gorgeous custom cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Both en suite bedrooms offer sitting rooms and the soaring ceilings in the bedrooms provide tranquility and peace. Additional amenities include a refreshing pool, separate laundry, private garage, and all utilities are paid by the landlord! No pets allowed, non smoker. The separate guest house is being retained by the personal use by the landlord.