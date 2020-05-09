All apartments in Los Angeles
4545 MATILIJA Avenue

4545 Matilija Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4545 Matilija Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ice maker
range
Welcome to this completely remodeled home located minutes to Sherman Oak's finest restaurants, trendy bars, and shopping. Set behind protective gates this modern traditional is stunning. An open floor plan design boasts high ceilings, all new flooring, all new windows, and recessed lighting. The chef's kitchen features quartz countertops, room for five bar stools around the kitchen island, gorgeous custom cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Both en suite bedrooms offer sitting rooms and the soaring ceilings in the bedrooms provide tranquility and peace. Additional amenities include a refreshing pool, separate laundry, private garage, and all utilities are paid by the landlord! No pets allowed, non smoker. The separate guest house is being retained by the personal use by the landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4545 MATILIJA Avenue have any available units?
4545 MATILIJA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4545 MATILIJA Avenue have?
Some of 4545 MATILIJA Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4545 MATILIJA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4545 MATILIJA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4545 MATILIJA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4545 MATILIJA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4545 MATILIJA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4545 MATILIJA Avenue offers parking.
Does 4545 MATILIJA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4545 MATILIJA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4545 MATILIJA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4545 MATILIJA Avenue has a pool.
Does 4545 MATILIJA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4545 MATILIJA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4545 MATILIJA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4545 MATILIJA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
