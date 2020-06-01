All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 16 2019 at 6:05 AM

4533 Vista Del Monte Avenue

4533 N Vista Del Monte Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4533 N Vista Del Monte Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Prime Sherman Oaks location! Huge 3 bed, 2.5 bath condominium with over 1,900 sq.ft. End unit, facing south and west. Enter through the double doors into the expansive living space with a view of lush trees. Off to the right you'll see a stunning gourmet kitchen with cherry wood stained cabinets, granite counters, double sink, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Freshly painted with crown molding and base moldings throughout. Fabulous master suite with huge walk-in closet and a gorgeous bath with soaking tub and separate walk in shower. The two other bedrooms are generous in size and have great light. Washer/Dryer in the unit and 2 parking spots (tandem). Small 24 unit building in a great location close to Ventura Blvd, shopping, restaurants and freeways. (Note property is currently empty - it is virtually staged)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4533 Vista Del Monte Avenue have any available units?
4533 Vista Del Monte Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4533 Vista Del Monte Avenue have?
Some of 4533 Vista Del Monte Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4533 Vista Del Monte Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4533 Vista Del Monte Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4533 Vista Del Monte Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4533 Vista Del Monte Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4533 Vista Del Monte Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4533 Vista Del Monte Avenue offers parking.
Does 4533 Vista Del Monte Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4533 Vista Del Monte Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4533 Vista Del Monte Avenue have a pool?
No, 4533 Vista Del Monte Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4533 Vista Del Monte Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 4533 Vista Del Monte Avenue has accessible units.
Does 4533 Vista Del Monte Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4533 Vista Del Monte Avenue has units with dishwashers.
