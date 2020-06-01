4533 Vista Del Monte Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking

Prime Sherman Oaks location! Huge 3 bed, 2.5 bath condominium with over 1,900 sq.ft. End unit, facing south and west. Enter through the double doors into the expansive living space with a view of lush trees. Off to the right you'll see a stunning gourmet kitchen with cherry wood stained cabinets, granite counters, double sink, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Freshly painted with crown molding and base moldings throughout. Fabulous master suite with huge walk-in closet and a gorgeous bath with soaking tub and separate walk in shower. The two other bedrooms are generous in size and have great light. Washer/Dryer in the unit and 2 parking spots (tandem). Small 24 unit building in a great location close to Ventura Blvd, shopping, restaurants and freeways. (Note property is currently empty - it is virtually staged)